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Good news for fans of Dhonis CSK, BCCI announces MAJOR change in IPL 2026 schedule due to...

Good news for fans of Dhoni’s CSK, BCCI announces MAJOR change in IPL 2026 schedule due to…

IPL 2026 schedule has been updated as BCCI moves Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match to Ahmedabad, citing municipal elections in Gujarat as the reason.

BCCI announces MAJOR change in IPL 2026 schedule (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a major change in IPL 2026 schedule as the afternoon match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super kings, which was scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on April, 26, 2026, is set to be held at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with the match starting at 3:30 pm IST.

As a result, the return fixture between Ruturaj Giakwad and Shubman Gill’s side, originally slated for May 21, 2026, will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the match set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

BCCI announced the change due to Assembly election

The decision was taken in light of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled for April 26, 2026.

The 19th edition of IPL 2026 started on March 28 with the opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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A total of 21 matches have been played as of now. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had initially released only a partial schedule, as the dates for assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam were yet to be finalised.

Once the election schedule was confirmed, BCCI announced the full league-stage fixtures on March 26, just two days before the tournament began.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match

Chennai Super Kings have had a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign so far, as they are still searching for thier first win of the season. CSK lost their season opener against Rajasthan Royals by 8-wickets, followed by defeats to Punjab Kings by 5-wickets, Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 43-runs, and Delhi Capitals by 23-runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side will be keen to make a solid comeback in their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders, which is scheduled for April 14 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

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