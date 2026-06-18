Good news for fans of Indian Premier League, IPL 2027 is set to start EARLY on…

The BCCI are planning to start IPL 2027 early next year due to the extreme summer weather conditions in the country.

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IPL 2027 is set to get underway early from next year, according to the BCCI. (Photo: IANS)

It has not even been a month since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 came to an end with Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning their second successive title. Now the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with some good news for the cricket fans in the country and IPL 2027 is set to start early, according to secretary Devajit Saikia.

The IPL 2026 season was held from March 28 to May 31 this year but BCCI secretary Devajiti Saikia is hoping to start IPL 2027 even earlier – between March 10 and May 15 next year. The reason for this is to avoid extreme heat in some of the venues of Indian Premier League, especially in the north of India and even Ahmedabad.

But the number of matches in IPL 2027 is unlikely to increase from 74 to 94 games as was initially planed when two new teams – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – were added.

“This year, IPL started around the March 29th (28th), and it was over by May 31. Only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament after May 15…there is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting. On the other hand, there is hot weather which is not very conducive either for the players or for the crowds,” Devajit Saikia told PTI news agency in an exclusive interview.

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BCCI are working on advancing the itinerary of the T20 league by least two weeks to beat the rising heat in the latter part of May. “So therefore, there is a discussion going on in BCCI as well as in our IPL Governing Council regarding whether we can start the tournament a little bit earlier than the fag end of March,” Saikia said.

“From next year, we will make an effort and I have already instructed our General Manager (Games Development, former pacer Abey Kuruvilla) to look for the windows whether we can start it by 10th of March and conclude it by 15th of May. So that there are no adverse weather conditions in the run-up to the playoff and the finals of the IPL 2027 which will be the 20th edition,” Saikia informed.

BCCI are taking into consideration complaints from fans

The BCCI official admitted that the Board have got complaints from players as well as fans about heat in the northern and western parts of India. “I’m hearing a lot of complaints from the fans as well as from the players, because not all players are very well equipped or well acclimatised to play in such hot conditions. So, to provide a pleasant atmosphere for the tournament, we want to close it by 15th of May. That is our first goal now, and that is the prime area of concern for the next year’s 20th edition of IPL, which will be a big event,” he said.

On why it is not possible to raise the number of matches from 74 to 94, Saikia said, “…that is not feasible right at this moment because we have to consider many other factors regarding various players coming from various nations. With lot of difficulties we are getting this two months window.

“It will be very difficult to go beyond two months because other countries also have to pay bilateral matches…So at this moment there is no discussion regarding increasing matches from 74 to 94. Not happening immediately,” the BCCI secretary added.