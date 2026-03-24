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Good news for fans of Kohlis RCB and Kavya Marans SRH, tickets for IPL 2026 opener are now…

Good news for fans of Kohli’s RCB and Kavya Maran’s SRH, tickets for IPL 2026 opener are now…

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their campaign in the IPL 2026 season with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB's Virat Kohli at a training session at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo: IANS)

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on Saturday (March 28) with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad team at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In what will be good news for Virat Kohli and RCB’s fans, the tickets for the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and SRH will go on sale on Tuesday, the defending champions announced this morning.

This year, RCB will play five home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur. After facing SRH on March 28, Kohli’s RCB will face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL ‘Southern Derby’ on April 5 at home.

RCB won the IPL title for the first time after a long wait of 18 years. SRH, on the other hand, have won the title once in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. This season, Ishan Kishan will be leading the SRH team in the first few matches of IPL 2026 with regular skipper Pat Cummins out injured. World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has been announced as Kishan’s deputy till Cummins is fit enough to be part of the playing 11.

RCB, on the other hand, will be missing the services of star pacer Josh Hazlewood to start the season as he is yet to recover from injury and get an NOC to play from Cricket Australia. Kavya Maran’s side, however, have been boosted by the fact that Sri Lanka pacer Eshan Malinga has got the NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket to take part in IPL 2026. Malinga was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign after dislocating his shoulder.

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: ( ) ❤️ Your favourite team is back home and we can’t wait to play in front of you, 12th Man Army. Important Ticket information below ⬇️ ️ Where to buy tickets?

Tickets will be available only… pic.twitter.com/2kFhFPH4IY — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 24, 2026

Here is all you need to know about RCB vs SRH match ticket sales…

When will RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match take place?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match will take place on Saturday, March 28.

Where will RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match take place?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match begin?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match will begin at 730pm IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

How can I buy tickets for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match?

Tickets for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match will be available only through the official RCB website and app. “Do not fall prey to fraudulent websites claiming to sell RCB tickets,” RCB said.

FREE Metro ride for RCB match ticket holders

All RCB match ticket holders can enjoy a complimentary metro ride on match day.

M-ticket information for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener ‘M-ticket’ will show key details such as entry gate, inner gate, stand, row and seat number. The entry QR code will appear only a few hours before the gates open on match day.

Entry and exit information for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener

For the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener, spectator entry will be only through Cubbon Road, Link Road and MG Road. No entry from Queens Road except for certain Pavilion (P) stands.

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