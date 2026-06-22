Good news for fans of Neymar ahead of Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 match vs Scotland, star striker has…

Brazil star Neymar took part in first full training session with the national team ahead of Group C match against Scotland on Wednesday.

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Brazil star Neymar at a training session ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 match vs Scotland. (Source: X)

Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C: Five-time World Cup champions Brazil are set to face Scotland in a must-win clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday. The South American giants need a win on Wednesday to assure themselves of a berth in the Round of 32 stages. Brazil drew their opening match against Morocco 1-1 and hammered Haiti in their second game 3-0 to rise to the top of Group C.

The former champions, looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup crown, received a massive boost with their talismanic striker Neymar Jr taking part in a full training session since the FIFA World Cup 2026 earlier this month.

The Santos forward had partially resumed training last week after injuring his calf ahead of the tournament. He completed his first full session with Brazil’s World Cup squad since they had assembled in Terespolis, near Rio de Janeiro, on May 27.

Neymar took to social media platform ‘X’ to share glimpses of his training drills and captioned it, “Thank you, God, I’m so incredibly happy!”

Gratidão meu Deus feliz demais!! pic.twitter.com/YUSTjJsgHT — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 21, 2026

On Friday after their win over Haiti, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said that the 34-year-old striker had recovered from a ‘grade two calf strain’ and would be included in the match-day squad for their final Group C fixture against Scotland in Miami.

“Neymar will be training tomorrow alone, and on Monday with the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland,” Ancelotti had said about Neymar after the match vs Haiti last week.

Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta said Neymar’s availability had provided a major morale boost to the five-time World Champions.

“We’re all pleased about Neymar’s return. He’s an extremely important player for our national team, someone with a wonderful history who can help us a lot. I hope he can be on the field helping us again as soon as possible,” Paqueta said.

Last week, Neymar underwent scans to assess the recovery from his injury, which had proivdn to be satisfactory.

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances but he has not played for the country after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023. The former Barcelona has hinted that the FIFA World Cup 2026 could be the last one of his career. The 34-year-old made the statement in response to a social media post from FIFA showing images of Neymar’s career along with the words, “We’ve watched him grow up.”

Brazil are currently on top of Group C with 4 points, ahead of second-placed Morocco on goal difference. Scotland are third with three points and Haiti are last – yet to register a point.