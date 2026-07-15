Good news for fans of Shubman Gill in middle of ODI series vs England, Indian skipper beats record of Virat Kohli and Mohammad Azharuddin with…

India captain Shubman Gill had to retire hurt on 80 off 75 balls in the first ODI vs England at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

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Indian skipper Shubman Gill en route to scoring 80 vs England in 1st ODI at Edgbaston. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: Team India captain Shubman Gill finally got the side a much-awaited win on their tour of England as they hammered England by six wickets in the first game of three-match ODI series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Gill had retire hurt with cramps and injury just 20 runs short of this injury on 80 off 75 balls with 11 fours and 1 sixes as the Indians chased down 259 to win with more than 4 overs to spare.

It was the first defeat for Harry Brook’s England team at Edgbaston after seven successive wins in ODI cricket since 2015. The last team to beat England at Edgbaston were also India back in 2014.

Tuesday’s triumph was also the sixth consecutive win for India over England in ODI cricket – the most for the side against the English team. In addition to these record, captain Gill also broke massive records of former skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Gill became the Indian captain with most runs in a single venue in England. The Gujarat Titans skipper now has 510 runs in only 2 matches at Edgbaston – Tests and ODIs – with an average of 255 and a best score of 269. Kohli between 2017 and 2019 had scored 469 runs in 5 matches at Edgbaston with an average of 117.25 with 1 hundred and 4 fifties, before being dismissed for only 5 on Tuesday.

Another former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had scored 322 runs in 3 matches at an average of 107.33 at the Old Trafford in Manchester between 1990 and 1999. Kohli has also scored 306 runs in 6 matches at the Oval in London and 275 runs in 3 matches at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

. . . Captain #ShubmanGill‘s classy 80* sets up India’s winning start to the ODI series. #ENGvIND 2nd ODI THU, 16th JULY, 4:30 PM on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Ww0g2Tm1pV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 15, 2026

Overall Azharuddin holds the Indian record by a captain for scoring most runs at a single venue. Azhar has scored 954 runs in 32 matches at Sharjah in his career. Kohli remains in second place with 680 runs in 9 matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. MS Dhoni, who was also present in the stands in the 1st ODI at Edgbaston, is also in the list with 646 runs in 10 matches at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur and 645 runs in 27 matches at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Gill was pleased to get off to a winning start in the ODI series. “Yeah, when you see your middle order, lower middle order score runs like that and finish off the job for the team, you get a lot of confidence as a captain and as a top order batsman,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

“I think how we bowled in the middle overs was very pleasing. I think they were 50-odd in the 10 overs. We bowled brilliantly well in the first 6-7 overs. The ball was doing a bit and we bowled the right areas. And then they got a bit away in the end of the powerplay. We were put under pressure. But I think how we bounced back, how we came back and took those five wickets was very important,” Gill added.