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Good news for fans of Team India after IPL 2026 season, T20 World Cup 2026 champions set to face…, will Vaibhav Suryavanshi…

Good news for fans of Team India after IPL 2026 season, T20 World Cup 2026 champions set to face…, will Vaibhav Suryavanshi…

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India are the T20 World Cup 2026 champions and are set to face Zimbabwe in a three-match series in July this year.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (left) is eligible to make Team India debut this year. (Photos: PTI, IANS)

India vs Zimbabwe 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions after winning the 2026 edition last month. They became the first-ever side to defend their T20 World Cup title and also win the crown at home. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came up with good news for the fans of Team India with a three-match T20I series scheduled against giant-killers Zimbabwe scheduled to take place in July this year.

The three-match T20I series will take place after Suryakumar Yadav’s side complete a five-match T20I series against England from July 1 to 11, 2026. The T20I series against Zimbabwe will begin on July 23, 2026 and culminate on July 26 with all three matches taking place in Harare.

The three-match T20I series might finally provide an opportunity to the BCCI selectors to pick 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals opener. Suryavanshi turned 15 years of age last month and has finally become eligible to play for senior Indian team, according to the ICC eligibility rules and regulations.

“Team India will head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in July 2026. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The first T20I of the series will be played on July 23, 2026. Indian team had last travelled to Zimbabwe in 2024, where they played 5 T20Is,” a BCCI statement read on Wednesday.

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Check full schedule of India vs Zimbabwe 2026 T20I series HERE…

Date Match Venue July 23, 2026 1st T20 Harare July 25, 2026 2nd T20 Harare July 26, 2026 3rd T20 Harare

Zimbabwe reached T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stages

Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe team had a successful run in the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, managing to qualify for the Super 8 stages at the expense of former champions Australia. Zimbabwe managed to beat Australia by 23 runs in Pallekelle and also defeated co-hosts Sri Lanka by four wickets to top Group B and march in the Super 8 stages.

They failed to win a single match in the Super 8 stages, losing to West Indies, India and South Africa in their three games but got all-round praise for their brilliant run in the T20 World Cup.

The last time that Team India took on Zimbabwe in a T20I series was back in 2024, where Abhishek Sharma made his international debut. Indians won the five-match series 4-1.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi began the IPL 2026 season with a 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday. He was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season.

The Bihar and Under-19 opener’s explosive knock has called for his immediate selection to the Indian squad from former India cricketer like Mohammad Kaif.

“Last season I thought Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was getting hyped way too early. An old-school cricketer, I believe there should be no haste in fast-tracking young players. But a year later, I think he is ready to graduate to the next level. The 15-year-old boy can entertain and play match-winning knocks,” Kaif tweeted earlier this week.

Zimbabwe are also scheduled to travel to India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027. The three ODIs will be played at Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai respectively.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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