Home

Sports

Good news for fans of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, gets one step close to Team India selection by THIS BCCI decision

Good news for fans of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, gets one step close to Team India selection by THIS BCCI decision

The BCCI have selected Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the India 'A' squad for tri-series against Sri Lanka 'A' and Afghanistan 'A' set to take place next month.

BCCI have selected Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India 'A' squad for tour of Sri Lanka. (Photo: IANS)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the star performers in the IPL 2026 season. After celebrating his 15th birthday in March this year, Sooryavanshi has set the T20 league on fire with 440 runs in 11 matches for Rajasthan Royals with a tremendous strike-rate of 236.55 with 1 hundred and 2 fifties this year. The RR opener has also become eligible to make debut for Team India after turning 15 this year.

Calls to fast track Sooryavanshi into the Indian senior squad have already started getting stronger and the Bihar southpaw got one step closer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men’s selection committee announced the selection of Sooryavanshi for the India ‘A’ squad for tri-series in Sri Lanka next month immediately after the IPL 2026 season.

Also Read | Not Dhoni or Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli becomes 1st Indian to achieve THIS massive RECORD

Sooryavanshi was named as part of the 15-member squad for a tri-series featuring hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’ and Afghanistan ‘A’ teams which will be led by Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma with Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag announced as his debut.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The Men’s selection committee has picked the India A squad for the upcoming one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in June 2026. The tri-series will feature hosts Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A. Following the limited-overs tri-series, India A will also play two multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A, with the squad for the red-ball fixtures to be announced at a later date,” a BCCI statement read.

Also Read | Bad news for Rishabh Pant in middle of IPL 2026, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka set to…

This is not the first time that Sooryavanshi has been selected in the India ‘A’ team. The RR opener was part of the India ‘A’ squad which ended up as semifinalists in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament held last year.

Sooryavanshi was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Pakistan’s Maaz Sadaqat, scoring 239 runs in 4 matches at a strike-rate of 243.87 with one hundred. If the Bihar opener fires in the India ‘A’ series he will be favourite to get selected in the Indian T20I squad against Ireland or even England.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Suryansh Shedge (both PBKS), Harsh Dubey (SRH), Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan (both GT), Badoni (LSG) have been first team regulars in the IPL 2026 season. In the squad, Anshul Kamboj (Test), Riyan Parag and Tilak Varma (T20Is and ODIs) have already played for the senior team while Ayush Badoni was picked in the Indian squad earlier this year although he didn’t get a game.

India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan

Schedule

No Day Date Match 1 Tuesday 09-Jun-26 IND A vs SL A 2 Thursday 11-Jun-26 IND A vs AFG A 3 Saturday 13-Jun-26 AFG A vs SL A 4 Monday 15-Jun-26 IND A vs SL A 5 Wednesday 17-Jun-26 IND A vs AFG A 6 Friday 19-Jun-26 AFG A vs SL A 7 Sunday 21-Jun-26 Tri Nation Final

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.