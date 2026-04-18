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Good news for Gujarat Titans as Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli and becomes...

Good news for Gujarat Titans as Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli and becomes…

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill achieves a huge feat after GT defeat KKR by 5 wickets. Read the full story to know more.

Big achievement for Shubman Gill in IPL 2026

On Friday, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With this victory, GT secured the fifth spot in the IPL 2026 points table.

Shubman Gill’s crucial 86-run knock guides Gujarat Titans to 5-wicket victory against KKR

Shubman Gill showcased a brilliant performance as the captain of the franchise. However, this was the third consecutive victory for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Speaking about Gujarat Titans captain, Shubman Gill’s batting performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Gill delivered a great batting performance for his side. Shubman Gill scored 86 runs off 50 balls, including eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 172. Not only for this brilliant knock, Shubman Gill won the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Shubman Gill wins Orange Cap in IPL 2026

Shubman Gill achieved a great feat after a brilliant batting performance. Shubman Gill surpassed Virat Kohli and won the ‘Orange Cap’ in IPL 2026. Gill smashed three fifties in a row. Speaking about each of his innings in the tournament, he scored 39, 70, 56 and 86.

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Top players with most runs in IPL 2026

Virat Kohli holds the second position on the list. Star Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Heinrich Klaasen secured third position in the list. Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar is at fourth spot and Ishan Kishan holds fifth spot on the list.

Jos Buttler impressive performance in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans star player, Jos Buttler, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and iconic knocks. Buttler is also in a race to win the ‘Orange Cap’ as he scored 201 runs in the tournament. Speaking about his performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, Buttler scored 25 runs off 15 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

Gujarat Titans are set to face Mumbai Indians on April 20

Let’s discuss Gujarat Titans’ next match as they are set to face Mumbai Indians on April 20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

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