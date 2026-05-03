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Good news for Gujarat Titans in the middle of IPL 2026 as Mohammed Siraj creates history against PBKS

Good news for Gujarat Titans in the middle of IPL 2026 as Mohammed Siraj creates history against PBKS

Star Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj achieves a major record against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Mohammed Siraj creates history for GT

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: The match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Whoever side wins this match will move forward in the tournament.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match No. 46 playing XI

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans had won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision to bowl came in their favor as Gujarat Titans’ bowlers played a crucial role for them and gave a major setback to the Punjab Kings.

In the first over of the match, star Gujarat Titans pacer and one of the finest bowlers of all time, Mohammed Siraj, gave trouble to Punjab Kings as he dismissed their star players, Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in the first over. These dismissals came as a major disturbance for Punjab Kings in the rest of the innings as Punjab Kings’ wickets started falling, and they could only score 163 runs.

With this brilliant bowling performance, Mohammed Siraj achieved a great milestone as he became the first bowler for Gujarat Titans (GT) to take two wickets in the first over of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Speaking about Punjab Kings’ batting, star all-rounder Marcus Stonis and young talent Suryansh Shedge played crucial for the team. Suryansh Shedge played a significant knock as he scored 57 runs off 29 balls, including three fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis scored 40 runs off 31 balls, including five fours and one six and helped their side to post 163 runs on the board for a loss of 9 wickets.

Also Read: WATCH: Mohammed Siraj strikes twice, dismisses Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connelly

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