Good news for Indian cricket fans, set to clash against arch-rivals Pakistan next month at…

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India are set to face off against Pakistan in clash at Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai next month.

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India vs Pakistan clash is set to take place on September 5 in the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026. (Photo: IANS)

ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Every cricket fan looks forward to an India vs Pakistan cricket match and the next one is not too far away. A couple of months after the clash of the arch-rivals in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England, the two arch-rivals are set to face off once again at the upcoming ACC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match in September.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian side will take on Pakistan in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5. The Women’s Asia Cup tournament is set to run in Dubai from August 28 to September 13.

India, who are most successful side in women’s Asia Cup history, have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong China, with the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter expected to be the marquee clash of the league stages.

India will begin their campaign against Thailand on August 30 before taking on Hong Kong China on September 3. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will then face Pakistan in the much-awaited clash on September 5 – their final league encounter.

The official fixtures for the # are here. All matches will be played under lights at the Dubai International Stadium as Asia’s finest go head-to-head for continental glory #ACC pic.twitter.com/p4PgjbtdIW — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 6, 2026

The eight-team competition has been divided into two groups of four. While Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong, China, Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia and hosts United Arab Emirates.

The tournament will commence on August 28 with Thailand taking on Hong Kong, China at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka will begin their campaign against UAE on August 29, while Bangladesh open their campaign against Indonesia on August 31.

Pakistan’s other two league-stage fixtures will see them face Thailand on September 1 and Hong Kong China on September 7.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, the winners in 2025 edition, will face minnows Indonesia on September 2 and Bangladesh on September 6 after their opening game against hosts UAE. Bangladesh will round off their group-stage fixtures against UAE on September 8, while Indonesia will also take on UAE on September 4.

The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, with the first semifinal scheduled for September 10 and the second semifinal on September 11.

The winners of the two semifinals will meet in the final on September 13 to decide the continental champions. All 15 matches of the tournament, including both semifinals and the final, will be played under lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India are champions in the men’s Asia Cup, having won the title under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav last year. However, the champions have not received the Asia Cup trophy yet as they refused to accept it from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Interior Minister of Pakistan.