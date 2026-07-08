Good news for Ishan Kishan in middle of T20I series vs England, Abhishek Sharma has failed to…

Abhishek Sharma has failed to regain the top-spot in the ICC T20I rankings in spite of a couple of impressive scores in the series vs England.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/good-news-for-ishan-kishan-in-middle-of-t20i-series-vs-england-abhishek-sharma-has-failed-to-retain-to-number-one-position-icc-rankings-8468703/ Copy

Ishan Kishan has retained his place as the world No. 1 T20I batter. (Photo: IANS)

World No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan has managed to retain his position on the top of ICC rankings for another week in spite of a couple of modest scores in the first three games of the series vs England. T20 World Cup winners India are already down 2-0 in the five-match T20I series vs England after losing the second and third T20I matches while the first game at Chester-le-Street was washed out due to rain.

Kishan, who scored 49 in the second T20I match at Manchester which Team India lost by four wickets, lost seven rankings points – down from 904 last week to 897 on Wednesday. But world no. 2 Abhishek Sharma couldn’t overtake his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate even after scoring 59 and 43 in the first two games.

Team India opener was dismissed for 10 off 7 balls in the third T20I at Nottingham which Indians lost by a massive margin of 125 runs. Abhishek is 16 points behind Ishan Kishan in the second position with 881 ranking points currently.

Apart from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, Indian vice-captain Tilak Varma is the only Indian in the top 10 position in the ICC T20I ranking. Tilak remained static at the no. 6 position with 721 points.

The big mover in this week’s rankings was England all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who climbed up 7 positions to No. 8 behind his teammate Jos Buttler. Bethell, who scored an unbeaten 76 in the second T20I match at Trent Bridge, has 708 ranking points.

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has fallen out of the top 10 in the latest rankings, slipping 5 places to 13th position. The Mumbai Indians batter was sacked as captain and also dropped from the Indian team with Shreyas Iyer coming in.

England’s T20I stars made important gains in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings https://t.co/suYR1nWEKz — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2026

Sam Curran who picked 3/33 in the second game, and smashed 41 not out in England’s thumping win in the third, gained 12 places in the batting rankings to sit at 108, and an equal number of spots to make it at 71st place in the bowling rankings. His efforts saw him take an equal 13th place in the all-rounder rankings, picking up by six places.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid’s 2/14 in this win helped him enter the top three places in the T20I bowling rankings gaining one spot, while Josh Tongue, who picked a four-wicket haul in just his second T20I outing sits at equal 301st spot.

India’s new T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, might not have the best of starts to his captaincy tenure, but impressed with 68 in the first game, which was washed out, followed by a 37 in the next. He gained 425 spots and sits at equal 93rd in the batting rankings currently.

In the Test arena, West Indies saw off Sri Lanka’s massive first innings total in the second Test, and batted with determination in the final innings to secure a draw. Having won the first Test by an innings and 217 runs, this gave them the hold of the Sobers-Tissera Trophy.

Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Udara led the way for the island nation with a career-best 188, and gained 52 spots in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, and now sits at 85. Kamindu Mendis, who scored 128 runs across two innings in the high-scoring draw. He gained two places in the Test Batting Rankings to grab the 6th spot.

Asitha Fernando was the only bowler to secure a five-for from either side on a good batting track, and gained two spots to sit at No.20 in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings.