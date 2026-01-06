Home

Good news for Kavya Maran before IPL 2026 season, her team has climbed to TOP in THIS T20 league

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Eastern Cape completed their highest successful run-chase against Pretoria Capitals in match No. 14 of SA20 2025-26 season.

Kavya Maran is owner of Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise in SA20 league. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Kavya Maran owns multiple teams in franchise cricket around the world. Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad is the leading franchise which takes part in Indian Premier League while Sunrisers Eastern Cape are two-time champions in SA20 league.

In what will great new for SEC owner Kavya Maran, her team is back on top of the on-going SA20 2025-26 season with a massive 10-wicket victory over Pretoria Capitals in match No. 14 at Centurion on Monday. The Sunrisers completed their highest successful run-chase in SA20 history by cruising past Capitals’ 176 for 7 with all 10 wickets to spare. It propelled Tristan Stubbs-led side back to the top of the table with 17 points.

Openers Quinton de Kock (79 not out, 41 balls, 5×4, 6×6) and Jonny Bairstow (85 not out, 44 balls, 8×4, 6×6) were in a rampant mood as the experienced duo dispatched the Capitals’ bowlers to all parts of Centurion.

De Kock lit the touchpaper with the left-hander dominating the Powerplay, striking the ball sweetly over the cover region for a couple of sixes off Lungi Ngidi. He later dished out similar treatment to Lizaad Williams as the Sunrisers took control.

Bairstow was initially content to watch De Kock take on the Capitals’ bowlers, but he soon switched gears when Capitals spinner Keshav Maharaj brought himself on in search of the breakthrough. The former England World Cup winner treated Maharaj with disdain as he blasted five sixes and a boundary in the 12th over to smash 34 runs, which is now the most expensive over in SA20 history.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Quinton de Kock, Connor Esterhuizen, Anrich Nortje and Sherfane Rutherford with the QDK winning 91.2 per cent of the fan vote. Sunrisers had earlier delivered a clinical bowling and catching display to limit the Capitals to a below-par total.

Although new opener Connor Esterhuizen (52, 33 balls, 6×4, 2×6) and middle-order smasher Sherfane Rutherford (47 not out, 22 balls, 3×4, 4×6) bookended the innings, the Sunrisers never loosened their grip. Anrich Nortje lit up his former home ground with thunderbolts in excess of 150 km/h to claim 3/32, while Lewis Gregory was metronomical to finish with figures 1/18 off his four overs.

Adam Milne was also able to absorb a 22-run penultimate over to claim 2/36, which included the big wicket of Capitals new West Indian recruit Andre Russell. It was courtesy of a spellbinding one-handed diving catch from Player of the Match De Kock, which underlined the Sunrisers’ supremacy on the night.

