Home

Sports

Good news for Kavya Marans team, eliminate Nita Ambanis champion side to reach PLAYOFFS in…

Good news for Kavya Maran’s team, eliminate Nita Ambani’s champion side to reach PLAYOFFS in…

Kavya Maran's Sun Group-owned Sunrisers Eastern Cape booked their berth in the SA20 2025-26 at the expense of defending champions MI Cape Town.

Kavya Maran is owner of Sunrisers Eastern Cape team in SA20 league. (Source: X)

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape are two-time winners of the SA20 league title in the last three years. The only time that SEC have not won the SA20 title was last season when they lost the final to Nita Ambani’s MI Cape Town.

SEC got revenge over MICT in the ongoing SA20 2025-26 season to book their place in the season 4’s Playoff stages. Kavya Maran’s Sun Group-owned Sunrisers Eastern Cape delivered a commanding performance that not only secured the two-time champions’ place at the top of the SA20 2025-26 points table but also dashed MI Cape Town’s Playoffs aspirations, edging them out by seven wickets in a thrilling contest at St George’s Park on Sunday.

MI Cape Town required a bonus point victory to stay in contention, but now the final playoff place on offer will be a straight shootout between Joburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants.

You can’t help but smile watching this battle between Quinton de Kock and Dane Piedt #BetwaySA20 #SECvMICT #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/fUm5iUF5BG — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 18, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

DSG’s hopes are hinging on JSK losing to Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Monday. Victory for JSK will see DSG eliminated. The Royals can still overtake the Sunrisers at the top of the table should they beat JSK, but Adrian Birrell’s side have secured their place in the Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead on Wednesday as they can no longer finish outside the top two on the final SA20 standings.

The seven-wicket victory was the perfect sendoff for the Orange Army as the unofficial 12th man had once again come out in their thousands for the fifth game in succession to support the local team. They were not disappointed with new Australian import Chris Green delivering an excellent performance with the ball on his Sunrisers debut. The off-spinner, who was born in South Africa, made the most of the spin friendly conditions to finish with 3/29.

He was ably supported by off-spinner James Coles (1/17) as the Sunrisers limited MI Cape Town to 148/6. Reeza Hendricks was the cornerstone of MI Cape Town’s innings with an undefeated 70 (44 balls, 8×4, 1×6) and George Linde struck a quickfire 30 off 17 balls (4×6), but they needed much more to push for the bonus point win.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Chris Green and Reeza Hendricks with Breetzke winning 51 per cent of the fan vote. Sunrisers’ chase centred around Quinton de Kock (56 off 49 balls, 6×4, 2×6) once again with the in-form opener sharing a 109-run partnership for the second wicket with Matthew Breetzke (66 off 55 balls, 8×4).

Both departed with victory in sight to create tension all around the ground, but Jordan Hermann held his nerve to hit the winning runs off the penultimate ball of the match to send St George’s Park into seventh heaven.

Kavya Maran is owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad team in IPL while Nita Ambani is owner of IPL’s most successful team Mumbai Indians.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.