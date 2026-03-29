Home

Sports

Good news for Kolkata Knight Riders as THIS star set to join squad soon, his name is...

Good news for Kolkata Knight Riders as THIS star set to join squad soon, his name is…

Good news for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Star player likely to join KKR squad

In the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Matheesha Pathirana likely to join Kolkata Knight Riders soon

According to reports, Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is likely to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad by April 6.

Pathirana recovering from injury

However, The young pacer, who was bought by KKR for Rs 18 crore in IPL 2026, is currently recovering from a calf injury he picked up during the T20 World Cup.

Matheesha Pathirana’s fitness test still pending

He is in the final stage of his recovery and has been training hard at the National Cricket Academy in Sri Lanka. Pathirana is expected to take his fitness test next week before joining the team.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) rules for league players

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has a rule that players going to play in leagues must first pass fitness tests. They need to get the required marks to be declared fit. Only after that, SLC gives them a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to take part in tournaments like the IPL.

Mixed results for Sri Lankan players

Earlier, RCB player Nuwan Thushara could not pass his fitness test. But players like Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis cleared their tests and have already joined their teams.

Taking no risk with fitness

Pathirana has started bowling again in the nets, but he is not in a hurry to take his fitness test because he has had injuries before. With a long season ahead, he wants to be fully fit and not take any risk.

Kolkata Knight Riders waiting for final update

KKR is getting regular updates about him and hopes he can join the team by April 6. But his return will depend on his fitness test result.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.