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Good news for Kolkata Knights Riders in the middle of IPL 2026 as...

Good news for Kolkata Knights Riders in the middle of IPL 2026 as…

Despite losing matches in IPL 2026, there is a big surprise for the KKR team and fans. Scroll down and read the full story.

Good news for KKR in middle of IPL 2026

Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a major setback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. They have played six matches in the tournament, but the saddest part for the fans is that they haven’t won any match till now. Not only this, KKR holds the bottom position in IPL 2026 points table.

Ajinkya Rahane faces criticism for captaincy in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Ajinkya Rahane, faced heavy criticism for his poor captaincy and weak strategies for the team. Overall, Kolkata Knight Riders are looking for good news in the tournament.

Matheesha Pathirana set to join Kolkata Knight Riders squad

However, destiny might listen to them, as the star Sri Lankan player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Matheesha Pathirana, is all set to join the squad.

According to Sri Lankan sports media outlet Sports Pavilion, Mathisha Pathirana will join the Kolkata Knight Riders team on the evening of April 18th or the morning of April 19th. Pathirana suffered a calf injury during the T20 World Cup 2026 and has not played any competitive cricket since.

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Matheesha Pathirana clears fitness test, set for IPL return

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board have already stated that players have to pass the fitness test to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC), if they want to play in the leagues or tournaments. However, Matheesha Pathirana cleared the test and started bowling in the nets for about two weeks.

When will Matheesha Pathirana join KKR?

Meanwhile, there’s no confirmation of when Matheesha Pathirana will join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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