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Good news for Mohammed Shami in middle of IPL 2026, LSG pacer set to join new team

Good news for Mohammed Shami in middle of IPL 2026, LSG pacer set to join new team

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami was traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Mohammed Shami has claimed 9 wickets in IPL 2026 season for Lucknow Super Giants. (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow Super Giants may have already crashed out of the race to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs but one man who has done no harm to his reputation is pacer Mohammed Shami. The Bengal pacer was traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to LSG for Rs 10 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season and has managed to pick up 9 wickets in 11 matches so far this year.

The 35-year-old veteran India pacer, who has been out of favour of the BCCI selectors, has hit jackpot in the Bengal T20 League 2026 player auctions which took place on Sunday. Shami was signed up by Servotech Siliguri Strikers for a price tag Rs 5.2 lakh along side his Indian teammate Akash Deep for Rs 3 lakh. However, Akash’s participation is contingent to him regaining his fitness.

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All-rounder Karan Lal was also picked by the Strikers as franchises battled aggressively for top domestic talent ahead of the upcoming season. Siliguri Strikers focused on creating a balanced combination of experience, domestic performers, and emerging talent as they finalized their squad for the new season.

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Among the standout acquisitions for Siliguri Strikers was Indian fast bowler Shami, while Bengal pacer Ishan Porel was also brought in. The franchise also emerged strongly in the bidding war for Karan Lal, securing the talented all-rounder.

Siliguri Strikers also retained continuity in their setup with the inclusion of Bengal and India pacer Akash Deep, who has been associated with the franchise since Season 1. Speaking about the auction, Servotech Sports Director Rishabh Bhatia said, “We are extremely pleased with the way the auction unfolded for Servotech Siliguri Strikers. Our objective was to build a strong and balanced squad that combines experience, proven performers, and exciting young talent. The addition of players like Mohammad Shami, Karan Lal, and Ishan Porel gives us tremendous strength and depth.”

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Speaking on the team’s strategy, Chetanya Nanda, Strategist, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, said, “We entered the auction with a very clear strategy and were focused on identifying players who can bring impact across different situations in the tournament. We wanted a squad with versatility, match-winning ability, and the right temperament. Securing players like Karan Lal and Mohammad Shami was important for the balance of the team, and we believe the squad has shaped up really well for the challenges ahead.”

Shami has claimed 235 wickets in 194 matches in his T20 career at an average of 25.02. Out of these, he has picked up 142 wickets in 130 matches in the IPL at an average of 29.02.

The Bengal T20 League Men’s Auction featured players across A+, A, B, U19, and U16 categories, continuing the league’s emphasis on strengthening Bengal’s cricketing ecosystem through a blend of established names and emerging prospects.

Full squad: Shivamm Bharati, Pramod Chandila, Kaushik Maiti, Badal Singh Balyan, Aakash Das, Aditya Singh, Shashi Shankar Singh, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Vishal Bhati, Mohammad Shami, Karan Lal, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhishek Bose, Snehashish Saha, and Geet Puri.

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