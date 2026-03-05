Good news for MS Dhoni’s CSK ahead of IPL 2026, star player from England joins as…, his name is…

Home

Massive update on Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full detailed story.

Big update on Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is all set to be kicked off on March 26. All the franchises in the tournament will try their best to lift the trophy.

Chennai Super Kings likely to appoint new fielding coach for the IPL 2026

All the teams are gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are looking for their sixth title. Chennai are set to appoint their fielding coach. According to some reports, former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster will be the new fielding coach for CSK in this year’s edition. While confirming this rumor, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said, “We have been looking for a fielding coach. I am hopeful he will join us,” quoted by Cricbuzz.

James Foster’s career stats

Speaking about his career stats, James Foster played seven tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is between 2001 and 2009 for England. In his career span, he earned applauds and respect for his impressive wicketkeeping abilities. Appointing him as a fielding coach will be a major advantage for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

James Foster’s coaching career

Talking about his career in the coaching field, he delivered his services in various contests and served for Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders. Not only this, he also worked for Desert Vipers in the ILT20, the Northen Superchargers in the Hundred and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Chennai Super Kings’ support staff for the IPL 2026

James Foster is likely to join the experienced support staff that includes, batting coach Mike Hussey, bowling coach Eric Simons, assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram, and fielding coach Rajiv Kumar.

CSK poor performance in the IPL 2025

CSK decided to take this step after their poor performance in the IPL 2025. The season was so poor for Chennai as they ended their journey at the bottom of the table. Out of 14 matches, they only won four. For the upcoming season, they started practicing.

While practicing, there’s a clip that went viral, where all the players were training themselves for the IPL 2026, including MS Dhoni. However, CSK new star player Sarfaraz Khan made a blunder as he accidently picked up the ball with his hands instead of kicking it. After this error, MS Dhoni’s reaction won fans heart.

Whole Team And Mainly MSD Reaction When Sarfaraz Took Football Ball In Hand ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/azAzE2nUJs — CricketSanctum (@SanctumCricket) March 3, 2026

Chennai Super Kings’ squad for the IPL 2026

Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis*, Noor Ahmad*, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Akeal Hosein*, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short*, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry*, Rahul Chahar, Jake Foulkes

