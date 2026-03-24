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Good news for MS Dhoni CSK ahead of IPL 2026, THIS player joins squad as...,he is...

Good news for MS Dhoni CSK ahead of IPL 2026, THIS player joins squad as…,he is…

Chennai Super Kings has roped in this star pacer after Nathan Ellis injury, ahead of IPL 2026 clash vs Rajasthan Royals.

Good news for MS Dhoni CSK ahead of IPL 2026, THIS player joins squad (Source:IANS)

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback ahead of IPL 2026 as star Australia pacer Nathan Ellis was ruled out due to a serious hamstring injury, which needs at least three months of rehabilitation. However, CSK has named Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson as the replacement for injured Nathan Ellis ahead of the tournament, scheduled to start on March 28.

Spencer Johnson, who made his IPL debut with Gujarat Titans for a massive Rs 10 crore and has played nine matches in the league, has now been signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore.

Interestingly, Johnson had initially been signed directly by Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators, but he later withdrew citing personal reasons. The franchise then replaced him with Alzarri Joseph earlier this week.

Johnson has played a total of 13 international games, including 5 ODIs and 8 T20Is for Australia. He has picked 18 international wickets so far.

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Nathan Ellis, who was bought by CSK for Rs 2 crore, has been ruled out of the entire season after a hamstring injury during a domestic one-day final on March 11. The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings acted quickly to bring in Spencer Johnson, who featured in four matches for Kolkata Knight Riders last season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals on March 30 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

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