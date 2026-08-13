Good news for MS Dhoni fans ahead of IPL 2027 season, CSK may offer him…

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are hunting for a new head coach with Stephen Fleming leaving the franchise to join England cricket team.

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MS Dhoni could be in line to become new head coach of CSK. (Photo: IANS)

Former India captain MS Dhoni was retained for Rs 4 crore as an ‘uncapped’ player by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 season. But unfortunately Dhoni missed the entire IPL 2026 season after injuring himself in the pre-season training camp. Dhoni is now already 45 years of age and it will be interesting to see if the Jharkhand wicketkeeper will be available as a player for the CSK side come 2027.

CSK finished in 8th place on the IPL 2026 Points with 6 wins in 14 matches and failed to qualify for the Playoffs stages. The five-time IPL champions have also lost the services of their head coach Stephen Fleming after 17 years as the former New Zealand captain will be taking over the same role with England Test team.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin believes a couple of former international captains are in race to become the next head coach in the Chennai franchise. In what will be good news for CSK fans, Dhoni may also consider taking up a mentor-cum-head-coach role with CSK in the IPL 2027 season, according to Ashwin.

The ex-India off-spinner believes Dhoni can be a ‘stop-gap’ arrangement before former England captain Eoin Morgan can be considered for the role ahead of IPL 2028 mega auction.

“I have a strong hunch that under Dhoni’s leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together… Personally, that route is the correct one. I still think so. Because the appointment will be a touch late. Because the mega auction is only one year away. … My strongest hunch is that under MS Dhoni’s leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together. That’s my strongest hunch for at least the next one year,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has already made it clear to Cricbuzz website that the decision over the next head coach of the team will be taken by whole-time director Rupa Gurunath in consultation with both MS Dhoni and current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ashwin added that former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan is in line to join CSK as head coach. While Morgan led England team to the 2019 ODI World Cup title, he is yet to take up the role as head coach of any major team.

“I have a feeling Eoin Morgan might be coming… His name is doing the rounds strongly…; early discussions are on, no doubt. In this, two scenarios: Eoin Morgan- will he take it this year? Or someone else builds the team in a mini auction, and he takes it later?” Ashwin said.

Ashwin also added how former England head coach Brendon McCullum is another name being discussed for the job. But it might not be possible because of his prior commitments with the England ODI and T20I teams. Ashwin said that while the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) seems open to allowing their head coach to work in the IPL, it won’t be straightforward with the ODI World Cup 2027 is now just over a year away.