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Good news for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 as THIS star...

Good news for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 as THIS star…

Big update for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Good news for MI ahead of clash vs DC

The five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, are set to play their next match of the IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Shardul Thakur’s impressive bowling performance against KKR

In their first match, Mumbai Indians faced Kolkata Knight Riders and showcased a great performance. In bowling, star Indian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Shardul Thakur took three important wickets for them as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen and Cameron Green.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton dominate KKR bowling attack

Meanwhile, in batting, Mumbai Indians’ opening pair, Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma gave a good start to the team as both batters played an epic knock for them. Rickelton scored 81 runs off 43 balls, including four fours and eight sixes. While, Rohit Sharma also showed his class and years of experience as he scored 78 runs off 38 balls, including six fours and six sixes and helped his side to win the match.

Mitchell Santner joins Mumbai Indians ahead of match against Delhi Capitals

However, star player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Mitchell Santner has joined the franchise in New Delhi on Thursday. His arrival will help MI to perform greatly against Delhi Capitals and other franchises’ as well.

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New Zealand’s achievement under Mitchell Santner’s captaincy

Under his leadership, New Zealand qualified for the finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where they faced an Indian team and suffered a heavy loss. Speaking about Mitchell Santner’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, Santner picked two wickets at an impressive economy of 6.60 and scored 120 runs at a strike rate of 142.85.

Mitchell Santner’s performance for MI in IPL 2025

Mitchell Santner is a key player for Mumbai Indians as in the last season of the IPL, he played 13 games and picked up 10 wickets. His economy rate was around 7.92.

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