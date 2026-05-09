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Good news for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 match vs RCB, not Hardik Pandya, THIS star player is ready to lead…

Good news for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 match vs RCB, not Hardik Pandya, THIS star player is ready to lead…

Suryakumar Yadav might have captained MI in their previous outing against LSG, but whether he will lead the charge against RCB or not, is still a suspense. It all depends on the fitness of full-time captain Hardik Pandya, whose fitness will be assessed later today

Suryakumar Yadav and co during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants. (Photo credit: BCCI)

In a latest development, it is being reported that Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, who captained the Mumbai Indians in their last Indian Premier League outing against the Lucknow Super Giants, is expected to feature for the 5-time champions in their upcoming match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, May 10.

Suryakumar Yadav had left the MI camp to be with his wife Devika Shetty for the birth of their first child, a baby girl on Friday. The star Indian batter revealed the news through an Instagram post yesterday. There were a few doubts on whether he will be playing for Mumbai in their next match or not, but a latest report has claimed that he will be joining the team shortly for their clash against RCB.

Also Read: IPL 2026 final: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia discloses REAL reason why Narendra Modi Stadium is chosen over Bengaluru

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh international Stadium, which has been designated as RCB’s 2nd home ground this season, will be hosting its first IPL game this season. A huge crowd is expected to turn up in Raipur to witness the biggest cricketing stars of Indian cricket.

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Both the teams have no shortage of superstars with MI having an all Indian team core, RCB will be headlined by none other than Virat Kohli. Now that Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be in Raipur shortly, this fixture will be nothing less than a clash of titans.

Suspense over Surya taking over captaincy from Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav might have captained MI in their previous outing against LSG, but whether he will lead the charge against RCB or not, is still a suspense. It all depends on the fitness of full-time captain Hardik Pandya, whose fitness will be assessed later today. A verdict on his availability will come if MI’s head of sports medicine Ben Langley and physio Nitin Patel are fully satisfied.

Also Read: ‘You’re talking about a GOAT’: Punjab Kings batter Suryansh Shegde praises THIS teammate ahead of clash against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala

Hardik did not train with the team in Raipur on Friday but he is expected to be present in this evening’s session.

Following their Sunday fixture in Raipur, the Mumbai Indians embark on a three-city road trip to wrap up the league stage. They first head to Dharamsala to face the Punjab Kings on May 14, followed by a trip to Eden Gardens for a clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20. Their regular season concludes at home on May 24 with a daytime match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede.

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