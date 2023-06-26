Home

Good News For New Zealand; Kane Williamson Likely To Play In ODI World Cup 2023

The elite top-order batter suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings and underwent surgery in early April.

Kane Williamson Likely To Play In ODI World Cup 2023

New Zealand: Regular New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will likely to feature in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 which is set to be played in India. The star batter is currently on the road to recovery.

“Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment,” he said on Monday.

“I haven’t had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead it probably can become a little bit daunting.

“Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won’t be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate.”

The 32-year-old, who has scored 6,554 ODI runs and is New Zealand captain in both short formats, said any training he was doing was “elementary” at the moment and he looked forward to getting back into the nets.

“Probably more for sanity and changing things up … just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physio work and rehab specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys that are training,” he said.

