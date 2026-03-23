Home

Sports

Good news for Pakistan after disappointment of T20 World Cup 2026, star player gets major ICC honour, THIS Indian cricketer also…

Good news for Pakistan after disappointment of T20 World Cup 2026, star player gets major ICC honour, THIS Indian cricketer also…

Pakistan cricket team won just one game in the Super 8 stages of T20 World Cup 2026 and failed to progress to the semifinals.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan was named ICC Player of the Month for February 2026. (Phot: IANS)

ICC Player of the Month for February 2026: Pakistan cricket team had a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup 2026 where they failed to progress beyond the Super 8 stages. Pakistan were hammered by arch-rivals Team India in the league stage match of T20 World Cup 2028 and only managed to win a single game in the Super 8 stages against Sri Lanka – failing to qualify for the semifinal as Team India became the first team ever to defend their T20 World Cup crown.

But there was some good news for the beleaguered Pakistan team as their star opener Sahibzada Farhan was named ICC Player of the Month for February 2026. He was the highest run-getter of the marquee event finished with 383 runs in seven matches (six innings) at an average of 76.60 that included two hundreds and as many half tons.

A record-breaking #T20WorldCup campaign rewarded with the ICC Men’s Player of the Month honour for February 2026 Read more https://t.co/M4ElAUIdZa pic.twitter.com/E9eUg4aQ9M — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2026

Pakistan batter had a superb run at the T20 World Cup 2026 boasting of a strike rate of 160.25 while breaking a long-standing Virat Kohli’s record of most runs at the T20 World Cup in a single edition. It is the first time that Farhan has won the monthly ICC award, with the hard-hitting batter becoming the first male Pakistan player to achieve the feat since pacer Haris Rauf in November 2024.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“It’s an incredible feeling to win this ICC award, especially for performances on the World Cup stage, where fans from all over the world are watching every moment. That makes it even more special,” he said.

“It was truly a tournament I’ll always cherish, and I’m determined to carry this momentum forward in the series and competitions ahead. I’m deeply grateful to my teammates for their constant support and belief in me – this wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

The opener also became the first batter to score two centuries (against Namibia and Sri Lanka) in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He was also involved in a record partnership of 176 runs, the highest for any wicket in T20Is, with Fakhar Zaman. Despite the efforts and the five-run victory against the co-hosts, Pakistan couldn’t qualify to the semi-final stage due to a lesser net run rate.

As a result of the memorable run, the 29-year old made it to the ICC Team of the Tournament with scores of 47, 73, 0, 100*, DNB, 63, 100 across seven games. The consistency has been rewarded fittingly with a Player of the Month honour as well.

India’s Arundhati Reddy crowned ICC Women Player of the Month for February 2026

The ICC Women Player of the Month award for February 2026 went to Indian pace bowler Arundhati Reddy. The monthly award is Reddy’s first of her international career and the pacer was thrilled to accept the honour.

“It’s a real honour to be named ICC Player of the Month, and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia. Beating Australia on their home turf is never easy, which makes this award even more meaningful,” she said.

“This series win has given our team a huge boost of confidence as we build towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer. We’ve got a well-balanced squad, and I believe we’ll be a team to watch.”

She finished as the leading wicket-taker in the three-match T20I series against the Aussies, collecting eight scalps average of 10.87, while maintaining an economy rate of 7.25.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.