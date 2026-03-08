Good news for Prithvi Shaw before IPL 2026 season, after childhood friend Arjun Tendulkar’s marriage, he has…

Home

Good news for Prithvi Shaw before IPL 2026 season, after childhood friend Arjun Tendulkars marriage, he has...

Prithvi Shaw is back in the spotlight for his personal life as the India cricketer reportedly got engaged to Akriti Agarwal shortly after childhood friend Arjun Tendulkar's wedding.

Prithvi Shaw with fiancee Akriti Agarwal

Star India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has grabbed attention once again, but this time not for his batting or any cricket controversy. The youngster is in the spotlight for his personal life as he got engaged to rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, just days after his childhood friend Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding on March 5.

Shaw took to social media to announce the happy news, he wrote, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings! #justengaged”

Who is Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal, who is originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, completed her Bachelor of Management Studies from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College. During her college years, she also stepped into the world of content creation, which gradually became a major part of her career.

Her journey as a content creator began during the COVID-19 lockdown when she started posting dance, lip-sync, and lifestyle videos on TikTok. After the platform was banned in India, Akriti shifted to Instagram, where her popularity continued to grow rapidly. Over time, she has built a strong presence on social media and currently enjoys a following of over 3.2 million on Instagram.

Apart from Instagram, Akriti also runs a YouTube channel with around 88,000 subscribers. Expanding her career further, she is now set to make her acting debut in director Razesh Naidu’s upcoming psychological thriller, Trimukha.

