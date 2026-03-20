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Good news for Sachin Tendulkar fans, Indian legend will be back on cricket field with Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle in...

Good news for Sachin Tendulkar fans, Indian legend will be back on cricket field with Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle in…

Big update for cricket fans as legendary players will be seen on the field. Take a look and read the full story.

Good news for cricket fans

Good news for cricket fans, the International Masters League (IML) is all set to return for its second season. The tournament’s schedule is from October 24 to November 14, 2026.

The International Masters League (IML) set to return with season 2

However, the special part about this league is that many legendary players will be seen playing in this tournament. The contest will be played across Mumbai, Vadodara and Vizag.

India Masters won IML season 1

Speaking about the first season of the International Masters League (IML). The first edition of the tournament was won by India Masters. Legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Brain Lara, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and Kumar Sangakkara were included in the competition.

In the second season of the International Masters League (IML), there are many of the biggest and one of the iconic names likely to be included in the tournament.

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During the first season, the tournament achieved some remarkable feats as it emerged as the second most-watched men’s T20 league in India, with a reach of 246 million across TV and OTT platforms.

Sunil Gavaskar reflects on the International Masters League (IML)

Former Indian legend and one of the finest batters of all time, Sunil Gavaskar also reflected on this highly-intense tournament, “Season 1 of the IML reaffirmed that the magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues to resonate deeply with fans. As we return for Season 2, the focus is on elevating that experience, with greater competition, more unforgettable moments, and the same enduring passion for the game. Fans can look forward to seeing their heroes back in action, and I am confident it will be another truly memorable edition of the tournament,” Gavaskar said.

Key details of IML season 2

In season 2 of the International Masters League (IML), there will be six teams: India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka. The further details of the tournament, like full schedule, team rosters, and ticketing information, will be announced in the coming months.

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