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Good news for Salman Ali Agha after poor show in T20 World Cup 2026, former Pakistan captain has now…

Good news for Salman Ali Agha after poor show in T20 World Cup 2026, former Pakistan captain has now…

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha and Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz have made major gains in ICC ODI rankings last week.

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha moved up nine places in ICC ODI rankings. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan cricket team may have lost the three-match ODI series to Bangladesh 2-1 but there was some good news for the former ODI skipper Salman Ali Agha. The Pakistan all-rounder had been replaced as captain by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the ODI series in Bangladesh after the debacle in T20 World Cup 2026.

Salman was involved in a controversial run-out in the second ODI match in Mirpur after scoring a fifty but notched up his third ODI ton in the final game and almost lifted Pakistan to a series win with his knock. Thanks to his century in the third game, Salman Ali Agha jumped up nine places in the ICC ODI rankings for the batters.

He moved up to equal ninth for ODI batters and gained three spots to improve to joint 10th for ODI all-rounders, while skipper Shaheen Afridi improved four places to tie for 25th for all-rounders following some good efforts with the ball.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell retained the number one position in the ODI batting rankings announced on Wednesday with 840 ranking points while former India captain remained in the second position with 791 points ahead of the IPL 2026 which gets underway on March 28.

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Kohli’s teammates Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are in number four and five with 748 and 716 points respectively. KL Rahul has also maintained his number 9 position and is joined by Salman Ali Agha at that spot.

White-ball stars from Bangladesh and New Zealand have been the big winners on the latest update to the ICC Men’s Player Rankings Details https://t.co/r6HBWeuHSG — ICC (@ICC) March 18, 2026

Mehidy Hasan Miraz rises 9 places to join Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz was also rewarded for his excellent recent form with big gains on the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings. Mehidy was among Bangladesh’s best performers during the recent three-match ODI series against Pakistan at home, with the all-rounder collecting five wickets across the trio of matches as the Asian side picked up a 2-1 series triumph.

Mehidy zoomed up nine places to equal seventh on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers, while the 28-year-old improved two spots to move to second on the updated list for ODI all-rounders. He wasn’t the only player from Bangladesh to enjoy a rapid rise this week, with teammates Tanzid Hasan (up 31 slots to 55th) and Litton Das (up 10 places to 82nd) moving up the rankings for ODI batters and Taskin Ahmed (up 12 rungs to 28th) and Mustafizur Rahman (up 13 spots to 47th) enjoying gains on the list for ODI bowlers.

There was another skipper that made the biggest jump on the updated T20I rankings, with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner rewarded for some good performances during the first two matches of the Black Caps five-match series at home against South Africa. Santner was one of New Zealand’s most consistent performers during the recent T20 World Cup 2026 and has extended that form to the opening two fixtures with the Proteas by collecting three wickets and scoring 35 runs as the series was tied at 1-1 with three matches remaining.

New Zealand captain gains 11 places to move to 13th on the rankings for T20I bowlers, while he also improves two spots to move to equal seventh with a new career-high rating on the list for T20I all-rounders. Teammate Lockie Ferguson (up 18 rungs to 51st) also makes improvement on the rankings for T20I bowlers, while Devon Conway (up four spots to 70th) is the biggest eye-catcher on the list for T20I batters that is still headed by India’s Abhishek Sharma.

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