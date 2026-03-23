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Good news for Sanjiv Goenkas Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 as Rishabh Pant...

Good news for Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 as Rishabh Pant…

Big update from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Good news for LSG ahead of IPL 2026

All cricket fans are experts are set for the upcoming 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The tournament will begin on March 28, where the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face their well-known rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rishabh Pant signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore in IPL 2025

However, this season all eyes will be on last IPL season’s biggest bid and one of the finest wicketkeeper batters of all time, Rishabh Pant, who is trying to make a comeback in Team India’s T20 team. In the IPL 2026, Rishabh Pant might change some strategy in his playing method, which would benefit Lucknow Super Giants in this year’s edition. Pant was signed by the franchise for Rs 27 crore in the 2025 mega auction.

Rishabh Pant’s performance in IPL 2025

Speaking about his performance last year, he disappointed LSG fans throughout the season as his low scores became a major problem for Lucknow. However, his good performance in the IPL 2026, could make his place in India’s T20 team as well. Pant is only active in the Team India’s Test squad as wicketkeeper. His poor performance in last year’s IPL might steal his spot from the Indian team. He only scored 269 runs at a strike rate of 133.17, including one century.

The last time he played for the Indian team was back in 2024, when the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. After that, star players Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan got the chance to play for the team and also led the Indian side to title triumph.

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Rishabh Pant likely to bat at No.3 position in IPL 2026

However, this season, Rishabh Pant is likely to bat at No. 3 for Lucknow Super Giants. Nicholas Pooran is expected to bat at number four for Lucknow. Last season, Rishabh Pant mostly batted at number four but later moved up to number three in the final matches. However, by then, Lucknow’s chances of making a comeback were already over.

If Pant continues at number three, Pooran will have to bat lower in the order. Right now, the Lucknow Super Giants are practicing at their home ground in Lucknow and will play their first match against Delhi Capitals on April 1.

According to IPL sources, “Both the team management and Pant agree that batting at number three would be a good fit for him. This year, their top order will consist of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Pant.”

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