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Good news for Sanjiv Goenkas Lucknow Super Giants in the middle of IPL 2026 as THIS star replaces Wanindu Hasaranga

Good news for Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants in the middle of IPL 2026 as THIS star replaces Wanindu Hasaranga

Big update for Lucknow Super Giants in the middle of IPL 2026 as a star player replaces Wanindu Hasaranga. Take a look and read the full story.

Star player replaces Wanindu Hasaranga

Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants made a big change in their squad in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

George Linde replaces Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a big decision in the season as they replaced star Sri Lanka player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Wanindu Hasaranga and signed George Linde as his replacement for IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. However, he will not be available for them in IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury.

George Linde’s career stats

Star South Africa all-rounder, George Linde, who has played 3 Tests, 4 ODIs and 37 T20Is for South Africa. In his T20I career, Linde scored 403 runs and picked up 35 wickets.

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Lucknow Super Giants’ performance in IPL 2026

In their last match against Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders. They performed brilliantly. Star batters Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary showcased a great batting performance for their side as Badoni scored 54 runs off 34 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Mukul scored 54 runs off 27 balls, including two fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 200.

With this brilliant performance, Lucknow Super Giants won the match by 3 wickets. Lucknow has played three matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. They won 2 matches and lost one against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

In their last match, Lucknow Super Giants faced Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, where star LSG player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Mohammed Shami, played a crucial role for the franchise as he took two important wickets from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma and helped his side to won the match by 5 wickets with one ball spare.

LSG set to face Gujarat Titans on April 12th

Lucknow Super Giants are set to play their next match against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on April 12 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau.

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