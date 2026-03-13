Good news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR before IPL 2026, THIS star player signed as replacement for Mustafizur Rahman

Home

Good news for Shah Rukh Khans KKR before IPL 2026, THIS star player signed as replacement for Mustafizur Rahman

KKR signs Mustafizur Rahman's replacement for the upcoming IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

KKR sign Mustafizur Rehman's replacement for IPL 2026

Big update from Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) as they signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed this 6 ft 8” right-arm bowler after his incredible performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. With his great bowling, Zimbabwe defeated the Australian team and qualified for the Super 8 of the tournament.

Blessing Muzarabani, who is known for his iconic bowling performance and wicket-taking abilities. Speaking about his career stats, Muzarabani played 80 T20Is for Zimbabwe and took more than 90 wickets in his career at an average of around 21, with the highest figures of 3/8.

His impressive bowling skills will help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to dominate the other franchises’ batting line-up in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

