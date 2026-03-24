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Good news for Shah Rukh Khans KKR after multiple injury woes, this star has been appointed as...

Good news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR after multiple injury woes, this star has been appointed as…

Kolkata Knight Riders appoint this star India all-rounder as vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026, boosting leadership amid injury concerns.

Good news for Shah Rukh Khan's KKR after multiple injury woes.

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders, who have been going through multiple injury woes has appointed star all-rounder Rinku Singh as their vice-captain for IPL 2026. The 28-year-old will act as deputy to skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the upcoming season.

The big announcement was made by Venky Mysore during the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Rinku had earlier created a memorable moment in IPL 2023 when he smashed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“I am going to invite a name who became a household name after he hit those five sixes. Rinku Singh. We are delighted to inform you that Rinku, who came on board with us in 2018, will be the vice-captain and work closely with Ajinkya Rahane,” said Mr. Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders,

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“On behalf of everyone in the franchise, we’re really delighted to announce that Rinku Singh will be the Vice-captain of the team. Rinku joined KKR in 2018, and has been a regular in the team ever since” Mysore added

Kolkata Knight Riders took to Instagram to share the news with a heartwarming caption, “God’s plan has a new chapter”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Rinku Singh was retained by KKR for Rs 13 crore

Last year, Venkatesh Iyer held the role, but after an disappointing campaign, the all-rounder was released by the three-time champions, opening the door for Rinku to step into the leadership group.

Rinku Singh, who was retained by KKR for Rs 13 crore, has played a total of 59 matches scored 1099 runs at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of 145.18.

KKR will face five-times champion Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 campaign opener on March 29 at the iconic Eden Garden Stadium.

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