Good news for Shubman Gill after losing ODI series vs England, Indian captain closes in on…

Indian skipper Shubman Gill was the leading run-getter for his side with 188 runs in three-match ODI series vs England which ended last week.

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Indian captain Shubman Gill is in 2nd place in ICC ODI rankings. (Photo: IANS)

Team India captain Shubman Gill had to suffer a 2-1 ODI series loss at the hands of England earlier this month. The Indians lost the third and final ODI by 27 runs, failing to chase down 388 runs in spite of a brilliant century by opener Rohit Sharma and fifties by captain Gill and Virat Kohli. Gill’s 77 off 84 balls was his second fifty in the three-match series after his 80 in the win over England in Edgbaston in the first ODI.

Gill’s fine show in the three-match ODI series against England has got him to within touching distance of the no. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings. The Indian captain has breached the 800 rating points mark and now has 801 points and compared to Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand, who is at top with 802 points.

Gill managed to notch up 188 runs in the three-match ODI series against England. Former India captain Kohli, who scored back-to-back fifties in the last two ODI games – including 74 off 60 balls in the final ODI, remains in third place with 767 points currently.

Race for the No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Ranking heats up as India’s star trio close in https://t.co/EuM54qGbZr — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2026

Gill’s opening partner and former India captain Rohit Sharma also gave a fitting reply to his critics. There was speculation that Gill might be asked to retire from international cricket after the third ODI at Lord’s.

But Rohit slammed his 34th ODI century – 138 in 110 balls with 5 sixes and 17 fours and remains in 4th place in the ICC ODI rankings with 758 points.

Former England captain Joe Root was the highest run-getter in the ODI series vs India, notching up 249 runs with an unbeaten 74 off 48 balls in the final ODI. Root has managed to climb 4 places to 8th spot in the latest ODI rankings issued on Wednesday.

England side also witnessed big move by Ben Duckett, who jumped 11 places to joint 19th, while opener Jacob Bethell rose five spots to 64th. New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman also rose after strong performances in the ODI series against the West Indies, rising to 54th and 62nd, respectively.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan retained his top spot. England fast bowler Jofra Archer rose one place to third after claiming five wickets vs India in the ODI series and now sits behind Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie entered the top 10 after rising seven places to joint ninth. His teammate Alzarri Joseph gained 10 places to reach 26th, while New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell climbed 14 spots to 29th.

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel also made significant progress, jumping 10 places to joint 32nd. Bracewell’s all-round performances were reflected in the ODI all-rounders rankings, where he climbed two places to a career-best third.

In the T20I rankings before the India vs Zimbabwe series, Ishan Kishan retained the top spot with 892 points ahead of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Abhishek Sharma, who is in 2nd place with 858 points.

Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett achieved a career-best ranking by moving up to 9th among T20I batters. Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan climbed seven places to 20th, while Saif Hassan advanced nine spots to 27th.