Good news for Shubman Gill ahead of ODI series vs Afghanistan, Indian skipper has…

India captain Shubman Gill had scored 126 in his side's massive innings and 300-run victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Mullanpur.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/good-news-for-shubman-gill-ahead-of-odi-series-vs-afghanistan-indian-skipper-has-climbed-two-places-in-icc-test-rankings-8442403/ Copy

India captain Shubman Gill has scored a century in one-off Test vs Afghanistan in Mullanpur. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026: Team India captain Shubman Gill made a successful return to Test cricket, leading his side to a massive innings and 300 runs win over Afghanistan – their biggest-ever in the format – in the one-off Test at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday. It was a game for personal landmarks as well for Indian skipper Gill as he notched up his 11th Test century and 6th one as captain in the game.

Now, Gill is preparing to lead Team India in three-match ODI series against Afghanistan which begins in Dharamshala on Saturday. There was some good news for the Indian skipper as he made a jump of a couple of places in the ICC Test rankings announced on Wednesday.

Gill climbed to the 8th spot from the 10th place last week and now is the highest-ranked Indian batter in the list with 743 points. Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal held the 8th position till last week, but he fell down one place to 9th after the lacklustre outing in the Mullanpur Test with 733 points.

The one-off Test was also a good one for Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who smashed 81 with 3 sixes after being stripped off his vice-captaincy. Pant also rose one place after the one-off Test against Afghanistan, rising to 12th place just outside the top 10 in the Test batter’s list.

A changing of the guard at the top of the rankings for Test batters following an action-packed Lord’s #WTC27 contest https://t.co/23sRBOXo2L — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2026

But the big move was at the top of the ICC Test batter’s ranking with England vice-captain Harry Brook replacing former captain Joe Root at the No. 1 position. It was the first time that Brook was returning to the top spot since 2024.

In the first Test between England and New Zealand, which was a nightmare for the batters, Brook smashed an aggressive 56 in the first innings as Root slipped a couple of places down to No. 3 position behind Travis Head. England’s leading Test run-getter Root was dismissed for just 1 and 8 in the two innings with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah remains at No. 1

In the Test bowler’s rankings, Gus Atkinson climbed 7 places in the list to move up to 10th after claiming 7 wickets in the first Test vs NZ at Lord’s. Atkinson claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the first Test before being involving in a night club brawl which has put his participation in the second Test in doubt along with his captain Ben Stokes.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to be the number one ranked bowler in Test cricket with 870 points in spite of missing the one-off Test vs Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Australian duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are in 2nd and 3rd place currently.