Home

Sports

Good news for Shubman Gills Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 as they...

Good news for Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 as they…

A big update from Gujarat Titans ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big update from GT ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is all set to be kicked off on March 28. The cricket fans are excited about the upcoming event after the success of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Gujarat Titans appoints Matthew Hayden as a batting coach for the IPL 2026

However, ahead of the season, one-time IPL champion Gujarat Titans made a big change in the team to achieve their second title. Shubman Gill’s side appointment, former Australian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Matthew Hayden into the squad as their new batting coach.

Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, Vikram Solanki reflected on this decision and said, “Matthew’s appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey. As a franchise committed to excellence and long-term success, we are constantly focused on strengthening our cricketing ecosystem. His experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead.”

On the other hand, former Australian legend, Matthew Hayden replied, “Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That’s the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Former Australian great Matthew Hayden’s career stats

Speaking about his career stats, Hayden played 273 international matches across formats and scored over 15,000 international runs and helped his team to win many tournaments and achievements in the ICC. He also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans squad for the IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj, and Luke Wood

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.