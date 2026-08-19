Good news for Shubman Gill’s Team India after 165-run win over Sri Lanka, they have managed to…

Shubman Gill's Team India have remained in 5th place on the World Test Championships Points Table with a 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the Galle Test.

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Shubman Gill's Team India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the 1st Test at Galle on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India posted their second successive win in Test match cricket in 2026 after losing two games in a row to end the 2025 season against South Africa. But only their 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle International Stadium will count on the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table.

India’s last Test was a one-off game against Afghanistan but since the Asian side are not part of the WTC currently, the massive win in June made no difference to the Points Table. Indians, however, got a big boost to their PCT thanks to the win over Sri Lanka as they eye a series whitewash heading into the second Test in Colombo which begins on Sunday.

The two-time WTC finalists now have 5 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw in their 10 matches in WTC 2025-27 Points with 64 points and a PCT of 53.33. However, the win over Sri Lanka made no difference to their position on the table as they remained in 5th place behind Bangladesh.

Here is updates WTC 2025-27 Points Table after India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka…

Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT 1 Australia 9 7 2 0 84 77.78 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 4 Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 40 66.67 5 India 10 5 4 1 64 53.33 6 Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 20 33.33 7 England 13 4 8 1 38 24.36 8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 16 22.22 9 West Indies 12 2 8 2 30 20.83

Sri Lanka also remain in 6th spot after the defeat, although their defeat has meant that their PCT has slipped to 33.33 with only 1 win in 5 matches with 2 losses and 2 draws.

India were unable to move up in the Points Table as 4th placed Bangladesh managed to stun top-ranked Australia by 9 wickets in the first Test at Darwin last week. Bangladesh can move added to their PCT of 66.67 as they take on Australia in the second Test beginning at Mackay on Saturday.

If India can beat Sri Lanka with a 2-0 margin by winning the second Test starting at Sinhalese Sports Club at Colombo their PCT will improve to 57.58 per cent. Shubman Gill’s side will be hoping that Pat Cummins-led Australia can defeat Bangladesh at Mackay which will push Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side down to 55.56 PCT and take the Indians to 4th place on the Points Table and keep their hopes of qualifying for the WTC 2025-27 final next year alive.