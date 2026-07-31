Good news for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of Test series vs Sri Lanka, BCCI has given…

Shubman Gill's Team India will face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series beginning at Galle on August 15.

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INdia pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given clearance to play in two-Test series vs Sri Lanka. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Test: Shubman Gill and Team India are getting ready to face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series which is part of the World Test Championships 2025-27 calendar. It is a must-win series for Team India, who are currently wallowing in 5th place on the WTC 2025-27 Points Table after a 2-0 series loss at home to South Africa last year.

The visitors have now received a massive boost with their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah given clearance from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) to take part in the two-Test series. Bumrah hasn’t played in any Test cricket since facing South Africa in 2nd Test in Guwahati in November last year.

Bumrah returned to international cricket in the three-match ODI series against England this month but missed the third and final ODI match at Lord’s due to stiff in his knee. The Mumbai Indians pacer had to report to CoE in Bengaluru following his return from England.

Bumrah was picked in the Indian squad for the two-Test series beginning in Galle on August 15 subject to fitness as he had suffered an impact injury during the recent ODI series against England.

“Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness Tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team’s plans,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

The summit of world cricket is painted blue! Jasprit Bumrah – No. 1 Test Bowler

Ravindra Jadeja – No. 1 Test All-Rounder

Shubman Gill – No. 1 ODI Batter

Ishan Kishan – No. 1 T20I Batter

#SonySportsNetwork #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dnhHQPjB6L — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 30, 2026

The 32-year-old Indian pacer has claimed 234 wickets in 52 Tests for Team India at an amazing average of 19.79 with 16 five-wicket hauls in his career. He has only played in 2 Tests against Sri Lanka in his career – claiming 10 wickets at an average of nine – but has never played in any Test in Sri Lanka so far.

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka will get underway on August 15 in Galle, and the second match will be played in Colombo from August 23.

Bumrah’s workload was managed in Test cricket in 2025 keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2026 and the MI pacer turned out in only 8 Tests and claimed 31 wickets at an average of 22.16.

Shubman Gill’s side need to win seven of their remaining nine Tests in the current World Test Championship cycle to remain in contention for a final berth next year. India will be missing the services of Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy, who are out with hamstring and quadriceps injuries respectively.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the first Test with a hamstring injury and Akash Deep is in the middle of a long lay-off following stress reactions on his back.