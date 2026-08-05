Good news for Shubman Gill’s Team India, star player is set to reach Sri Lanka on Saturday, will miss…

Team India are missing the services of 4 first-choice players including Jasprit Bumrah for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on August 15.

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India batter Sai Sudharsan didn't arrive in Sri Lanka with rest of teammates on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests: Shubman Gill’s Team India are dealing with multiple injuries to star cricketers including their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning in Galle on August 15. Apart from Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are already ruled out of the series while Sai Sudharsan didn’t travel with the side to Sri Lanka on Tuesday either.

The Gujarat Titans opener’s selection is provisional to getting a fitness certificate from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). But there was some good news in store for the Indian side as Sudharsan is set to reach Sri Lanka by Saturday (August 8).

According to a report in Cricbuzz website, Sudharsan is undergoing rehabilitation for a niggle in his toe. The Tamil Nadu and GT cricketer was expected to resume batting in the nets in CoE this weekend. But if Sudharsan only manages to reach Colombo by Saturday, it will mean that he will be ruled out of three-day warm-up match beginning at NCC ground from Friday onwards.

The 24-year-old batter is understood to be nursing a niggle in his big toe. But Cricbuzz reported that Sudhasan has resumed batting in Bengaluru and is expected to get an ‘all-clear’ certificate from CoE’s medical staff this week.

Reports. Sai Sudharsan is expected to link up with the rest of the Indian Test squad in Sri Lanka on Saturday (August 8).#cricket #saisudharshan #teamindia #testcricket pic.twitter.com/TRrvmgbVa0 — CricketCountry (@cricket_country) August 5, 2026

Sudharsan has turned out in 7 Tests for Team India and notched up 383 runs at an average of 31.91 with 3 fifties and best of 87 vs West Indies last year. He has scored 3004 runs in 42 matches in first-class cricket at an average of 42.91 with 10 hundreds and 10 fifties.

The TN opener was part of India ‘A’ team in two multi-day games against Sri Lanka ‘A’ in June-July. He had notched up scores of 132 and 168 in these two games at Galle.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the Indian squad in Sri Lanka will be accompanied by four net bowlers. In a statement, the BCCI said: “Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build-up to the first Test against Sri Lanka.”

The Indian team held their first training session at the NCC Ground on Wednesday (August 5), a day after arriving in Sri Lanka. The second Test, beginning on August 23, will be played in Colombo.

Shubman Gill’s side are currently in 5th place on the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table and need to win 7 out of their next 9 Tests to stand a chance of reaching the final next year.