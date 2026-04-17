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Good news for Shubman Gills GT ahead of clash against KKR as THIS star player has…

Good news for Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of clash against KKR as THIS star player has…

Big surprise for Gujarat Titans ahead of the clash against KKR in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Good news for GT ahead of KKR clash

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, who delivered an average performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Connor Esterhuizen replaces Tom Banton in IPL 2026

Ahead of the highly-intense match, there is good news for Gujarat Titans fans’ as the franchise acquired Connor Esterhuizen as a replacement for Tom Banton, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury. Connor Esterhuizen will join Gujarat Titans for a base price of INR 75 lakh.

A star South African player, Connor Esterhuizen, who recently made his international debut against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series last month. In the T20I series against New Zealand, he played a crucial role for South Africa with an impressive batting performance.

Not only this, he showcased a brilliant performance and won two’ Player of the Match’ awards and received ‘Player of the series’. His impressive debut also helped South Africa to win the series by 3-2.

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However, speaking about Gujarat Titans, the match against Kolkata Knight Riders is going to be important for them to move forward in the tournament. Currently, Gujarat Titans have played four matches in the tournament and won only two games. With this performance, they are in sixth position. If they defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the evening game, it will help them to move to the fifth position, surpassing Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Titans’ brilliant performance against Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans played their last match against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. In the clash, Gujarat players came with a mindset to dominate the LSG team as in the bowling, star player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Prasidh Krishna, performed brilliantly as he took a four-wicket haul. Krishna bowled his four overs in the match and conceded 28 runs. His brilliant bowling performance stopped LSG’s innings at 164 runs.

Meanwhile, star players Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler showcased a great batting performance while chasing. Both players dominated the LSG bowling attack with some brilliant shots and partnership. Shubman Gill scored 56 runs off 40 balls, including six fours and one six. On the other hand, his partner, Jos Buttler, scored 60 runs off 37 balls, including 11 fours and helped their side to chase the target easily with 8 balls spare.

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