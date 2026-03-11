Home

Good news for South Africa and West Indies in middle of Israel-Iran War, after end of T20 World Cup 2026, ICC have decided…

South Africa and West Indies cricket team have been stuck in Kolkata for than a week after playing their last T20 World Cup 2026 matches.

South Africa cricket team have been stuck in Kolkata since last week. (Photo: IANS)

South Africa and West Indies cricket team have both been stuck in Kolkata for more than a week now. The last T20 World Cup 2026 match of West Indies took place on March 1 – a Super 8 match that they lost to eventual champions Team India. While South Africans had lost their T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal to New Zealand in Kolkata on March 4 but due to the ongoing Israel-Iran War, neither team have been able to depart from Kolkata.

England cricket team, who had lost to India in the second semifinal on March 5 are already back home in the United Kingdom after a chartered flight was arranged by the ICC directly to London. But due to airspace closure all over the Middle East – including major travel hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha – the Proteas and Windies have not been able to fly out of the country.

There was finally some good news for both the teams as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday revealed their travel arrangements.

“The ICC has been engaged continuously with airlines, charter operators, airport authorities, ground handlers, and government stakeholders across multiple jurisdictions to secure safe homeward travel for all affected groups as quickly as possible. That work remains ongoing,” an ICC statement on Wednesday read.

“On current arrangements, the South Africa contingent will begin departing for South Africa tonight, with all members expected to have departed within the next 36 hours. Of the West Indies contingent, nine members are already travelling to the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 are booked on flights departing India within the next 24 hours. We will provide updates on further departures as confirmed arrangements are in place,” the statement added.

THIRD STATEMENT FROM CRICKET WEST INDIES ON WEST INDIES MEN’S TEAM DEPARTURE FROM T20 WORLD CUP Read More⬇️ https://t.co/xeXAc2gn1U — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 10, 2026

Cricket West Indies ask ICC to arrange commercial flights for the team

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday night through a statement had requested the ICC to arrange for commercial flight out of the India after ‘repeated delays’ with the chartered flight arrangements.

“The charter flight, intended to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams, was repeatedly delayed. After completing play, the West Indies squad remained in India for nine (9) days awaiting travel. However, ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organized charter, as a result of global tensions and aviation regulations, made the situation increasingly distressing.

“In the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain. Multiple approaches have since been made through CWI, players, and other partners, in coordination with the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squad’s safe return. It is important to note that some players and staff have already departed, with the remaining members scheduled to depart today, Tuesday, 10th March, and tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th March 2026,” a CWI statement read.

ICC deny favouring England over South Africa and West Indies

The world cricket body denied suggestions that they had favoured the travel arrangements of teams like England over SA and WI. Former players like Michael Vaughan had questioned how England travel arrangements had been arranged so swiftly.

“The delay is the direct result of the ongoing crisis across the Gulf region, which has caused widespread and continuing disruption to international air travel, including airspace closures, missile warnings, re-routing constraints, as well as the cancellation and rescheduling of both commercial and charter flights at short notice. These are conditions entirely outside the ICC’s control, and they have made each travel solution significantly more complex and time-consuming than under normal circumstances,” the ICC said.

“The ICC rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare. Suggestions otherwise across a variety of media platforms from people uninformed of the situation are as unhelpful as they are incorrect. There is no link between arrangements made in the cases of South Africa and the West Indies and those made previously for England or any other nation, which arose from separate circumstances, routing options and different travel conditions.

“Throughout this period, the ICC’s overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected, including players travelling with spouses and young children. We will not move people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change,” the ICC statement added.

