Home

Sports

Good news for SRH ahead of clash against RCB in IPL 2026 as Ishan Kishan...

Good news for SRH ahead of clash against RCB in IPL 2026 as Ishan Kishan…

Good news for SRH ahead of the RCB clash in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Good news for SRH ahead of RCB clash in IPL 2026

The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is set to be played on March 29 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

Ishan Kishan appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for a few matches in Pat Cummins’ absence

However, all eyes will be on the star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Ishan Kishan, is known for his impressive batting performance. Ishan Kishan has been appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for a few matches in Pat Cummins’ absence.

Pat Cummins’ suffers a back injury, ruled out of initial matches

Pat Cummins was suffering from a back injury, and played a big spoiler in his captaincy role for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, speaking about Ishan Kishan, he is set to create a new record in the opener against RCB.

Ishan Kishan set to create history against RCB in IPL 2026 opener

Ishan Kishan is set to captain SRH. This opportunity will help him to create a major record as he will become the youngest captain to handle the responsibility of a leadership role for SRH in the IPL. Ishan is 27 years old. Not only this, he will also achieve a great feat, as he will also be the second-youngest captain for the franchise. Overall. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is the first on this list, having reached the age of 27 years in 2018.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, before Ishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the only Indians to have captained Hyderabad in the IPL.

Ishan Kishan’s contribution to India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph

Speaking about his performance for the Indian team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Ishan Kishan was the backbone of the Men in Blue throughout the tournament. His iconic performances in domestic tournaments helped him to make a comeback after three years.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jack Edwards, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.