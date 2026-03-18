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Good news for star India player from Kavya Marans SRH before IPL 2026, named new CAPTAIN due to…, his deputy is…

Good news for star India player from Kavya Maran’s SRH before IPL 2026, named new CAPTAIN due to…, his deputy is…

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss their regular skipper Pat Cummins for the first few matches of the IPL 2026 season due to injury.

Kavya Maran is owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad team in IPL. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will head into the start of the IPL 2026 without the services their skipper Pat Cummins, who is set to start the T20 league late due to injury. The former IPL champions have now announced a new captain to replace Cummins for the first few matches of the IPL 2026 and it will be star India batter Ishan Kishan.

Kavya Maran, who has been embroiled in a massive controversy in the build up to the IPL 2026 as she signed up Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed for The Hundred franchise owned by Sun TV Group – Sunrisers Leeds, has appointed T20 World Cup 2026 star Ishan as the replacement skipper and world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma as his deputy.

“Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain,” a statement issued by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday read.

(More to come)

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