Home

Sports

Good news for star player from Nita Ambanis MI, makes big move in ICC rankings with…

Good news for star player from Nita Ambani’s MI, makes big move in ICC rankings with…

Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur has moved up in the ICC T20I batting rankings announced on Tuesday.

Nita Ambani is owner of Mumbai Indians franchise in WPL. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Nita Ambani is the owner of both Mumbai Indians men’s and women’s team which compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women’s Premier League (WPL). MI will begin their campaign in the WPL 2026 season with a clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

There was some great new for the defending WPL champions MI as their captain Harmanpreet Kaur made a big move in the ICC T20I rankings just before the WPL 2026 season gets underway. In the latest ICC T20I rankings announced on Tuesday, Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has moved up two places to the 13th position in the batter’s list thanks to her match-winning knock in the fifth and final T20I match against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

Indians won the game by 15 runs and whitewashed Sri Lanka in the five-match series which concluded on December 30. It was the third time that Team India have completed a 5-0 series whitewash in T20I cricket.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

MI and Team India captain Harmanpreet smashed 68 off 43 deliveries to bag the ‘Player of the Match’ award and marched on towards the top 10. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma continued to hold on to their third and sixth positions respectively as Australia’s Beth Mooney extended her stay at the top of the table.

New Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues, however, slipped out of the top 10, and is placed 12th.

Bad news for UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma

There was some bad news for UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma. She was replaced by Meg Lanning at the Warriorz captain for the WPL 2026 earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Deepti also lost the top spot in the bowling rankings, as her return of one for 28 in the fifth T20I was not enough to stop Australia’s Annabel Sutherland’s rise to the top.

Deepti has one rating point less than Sutherland’s 736 as the Australian fast-bowling all-rounder snatched back the No 1 position, which she had first attained in August 2025 when Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal lost the top spot to her.

The ICC women’s T20I bowling rankings also saw Indian left-arm spinner Shree Charani advance five places to 47th. For Sri Lanka, Kavisha Dilhari (up one place to 32nd) and Chamari Athapaththu (up three places to 48th) gained in the bowling rankings.

Arundhati Reddy, who made a rapid 27 not out in just 11 balls and claimed a wicket, moved 21 spots to 44th in the same category.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.