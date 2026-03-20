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Good news for star player from Preity Zintas Punjab Kings before IPL 2026, notches up remarkable…

Good news for star player from Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings before IPL 2026, notches up remarkable…

New Zealand hammered South Africa by eight wickets in the third T20I match in Auckland to get a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Bollywood star Preity Zinta is co-owner of Punjab Kings team in IPL. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to get underway just over a week’s time and there was some good news coming the way of IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings. The team co-owned by Bollywood star Preity Zinta will be pleased with the form of New Zealand pacer bowler Lockie Ferguson, who followed up his three-wicket haul in the second T20I vs South Africa with figures of 1/9 in 4 overs in the third T20I match which the Black Caps clinched by 8 wickets at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Ferguson maintained a brilliant economy rate and won the ‘Player of the Match’ award as well. “I’m stoked to be back playing in Auckland. Great crowd tonight as always here, so yeah, chuffed with that. No, the groundies do a great job here. We give them a few beers to put a bit of extra pace and bounce in them, but they always do an excellent job. So I enjoy playing here,” Ferguson said in the post-match presentation on Friday.

“I love the crowd, the energy that this game brings. Yeah, we’ve got great depth. Obviously, Sears’ came into this series and done really well. I thought he bowled exceptionally well tonight. Cole bowled really well too, didn’t get a lot of luck, which happens at this ground, but he’s doing all the right things. I’m sure it’ll come in the next couple of games,” Ferguson added.

The New Zealand star pacer was retained by Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Ferguson, though, will be unavailable for the first 7 matches of the IPL 2026 season for Punjab Kings as he intends to spend more time with his new-born son. He struck early with the new ball to dismiss South Africa opener Wiaan Mulder for a duck and jolt the Proteas early.

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The home team built on Ferguson’s early strike to restrict the Proteas to 136 for 9 as Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and Ben Sears claimed a couple of wickets each. South Africa never found any momentum to their innings with youngster Nqobani Mokoena top-scoring with 26 off 20 balls with 3 sixes.

All-rounder George Linder chipped in with 23 off 19 balls. In reply, the hosts chased down the target in only 16.2 overs to go 2-1 up in the five-match T20I series with their second successive win.

New Zealand opener and wicketkeeper Tom Latham scored an unbeaten 63 off 55 balls with 2 sixes and 7 fours to anchor the chase. Devon Conway followed up his half-century in the second T20I match with a fine 39 off 26 balls with 2 sixes and 4 fours.

“You look at the depth we’ve got at the moment…with a few guys away,” said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said in the post-match presentation.

“It was a simple blueprint tonight. The pitch looked like it was doing a little bit early. It looked tricky and it was good the way the two boys (Conway and Latham) could soak that up. You go too hard and you lose a couple of wickets, which makes the chase a little bit challenging.”

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