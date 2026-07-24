Good news for star player from Sanjiv Goenka’s Super Giants, surpasses Chris Gayle to become…

Sanjiv Goenka's Manchester Super Giants defeated London Spirit team by seven runs in The Hundred 2026 clash at Lord's on Thursday.

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Sanjiv Goenka bought 70 per cent stake in Manchester Super Giants before The Hundred 2026 season. (Source: X)

Manchester Super Giants vs London Spirit The Hundred 2026: Sanjiv Goenka-owned Manchester Super Giants got off to a winning start in The Hundred 2026 season with a seven-run win over London Spirit at Lord’s on Thursday night. MSG managed to edge past Spirit in a thrilling contest with Liam Livingstone’s brilliant 69 off 40 balls going in vain.

But there was another reason for the Super Giants and their owner Sanjiv Goenka to celebrate on Thursday. MSG and England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, during his knock of 16 off 11 balls, became the 2nd highest run-scorer in history of T20 cricket. Buttler went past tally of ‘Universe Boss’ and former West Indies captain Chris Gayle and now has 14572 runs as compared to his 14562.

Buttler, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, fell for 16 to Australia and Spirit leg-spinner Adam Zampa in a knock with 1 six and 1 four. The England wicketkeeper-batter now has 14572 runs in 487 innings in T20 cricket with a strike-rate of 146.74 with 9 hundreds and 102 fifties.

Jos Buttler talks about his experience of working with Sanjiv Goenka across Super Giants franchises. pic.twitter.com/H6Lji0tdIb — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) July 23, 2026

Gayle, in comparison, retired with 14562 runs in 455 innings at a strike-rate of 144.75 with 22 centuries and 88 fifties. Buttler’s last T20 century had come against Team India in the fifth and final game earlier this month.

Former West Indies all-rounder and current Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard is the leading run-getter in history of T20 cricket with 14803 runs in 663 innings at a strike-rate of 151.02 with 2 centuries and 70 fifties.

Buttler has been in fine touch since the IPL 2026 for GT. He notched up 526 runs at a strike-rate of 152.46 this year and signed off from the India vs England T20I series with a brilliant 131 off 64 balls. He is currently the third highest run-scorer in history of T20I behind only Pakistan’s Babar Azam (4596 runs) and former India captain Rohit Sharma (4231 runs).

Meanwhile, New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert top-scored with 67 off 45 balls with 3 sixes and 6 fours as the Super Giants posted 138 for 9 in 100 balls. Zampa and Spirit captain Livingstone claimed a couple of wickets each.

In reply, Spirit fell short in spite of Livingtone’s 69 off 40 balls with 5 sixes and 4 fours. Gus Atkinson and Sonny Baker picked up a couple of wickets for Super Giants.

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL, had bought 70 per cent stake in Manchester Originals for Rs 929 crore approximately and rechristened them Manchester Super Giants ahead of The Hundred 2026.