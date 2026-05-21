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Good news for star player from Shah Rukh Khans KKR after win over MI, will be teammate in Vaibhav Sooryavanshis team for...

Good news for star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR after win over MI, will be teammate in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s team for…

India 'A' team are set to take part in a tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Afghanistan sides in Dambulla next month after IPL 2026 season.

KKR defeated MI by four wickets in IPL 2026 match on Wedesday. (Photo: IANS)

Team India are set to head to Sri Lanka for an upcoming tri-series featuring ‘A’ teams from the two nations as well as Afghanistan. Rajasthan Royals teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to part of the ‘A’ team tri-series but there is good news for a star playing from Kolkata Knight Riders as well in the middle of the IPL 2026 season.

KKR, who remained in hunt for the IPL 2026 Playoffs stages with their four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday night at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, got some great news as all-rounder Anukul Roy has earned his first call-up into the India ‘A’ team.

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The BCCI’s men’s selection committee have picked Anukul Roy as replacement of Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, who has been called up for India’s Test and ODI series against Afghanistan around the same time next month.

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“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Anukul Roy to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces Harsh Dubey, who has received his maiden call-up to India’s Test and ODI squads for the upcoming IDFC First Bank home series against Afghanistan,” a BCCI statement read.

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The ‘A’ team tri-series will feature Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A and will be played in Dambulla from June 9 to June 21, 2026. Anukul was retained for Rs 40 lakh by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR ahead of IPL 2026 season.

The 27-year-old Jharkhand all-rounder has claimed 8 wickets and scored 43 runs so far in the IPL 2026 season. Overall in his T20 career, he has picked up 64 wickets in 83 matches at an average of 27.7 and scored 1003 runs at a strike-rate of 152.43.

“There is always something to improve upon, and I wish to have just as much of an impact at KKR as I had at the domestic level, I want to contribute in every department and help this team as much as I possibly can,” Anukul Roy had said about his performances in domestic cricket this season.

About his development as an all-rounder, Anukul Roy said, “The preparation before heading into matches has stayed the same throughout my time with KKR, you are now starting to see the consistency in my game as well. Over the past two years, I’ve seen improvements in all departments of my game. While batting, I just focused on staying at the pitch for longer, and with the ball, I focused on reducing my economy as a bowler because it helps you get more wickets eventually too.”

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy

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