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Good news for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026 as Ishan Kishan shines with...

Good news for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026 as Ishan Kishan shines with…

Big relief for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Good news for SRH ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. The opener of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

Ishan Kishan appointed as SRH captain for IPL 2026

Ahead of this highly-intense match, Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad made a big announcement for the tournament that Pat Cummins is currently recovering from a big injury. Instead of him, the star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Ishan Kishan, who is known for his incredible batting performance, will be the captain of the franchise for the first few matches of the tournament.

Meanwhile, star Indian player and one of the most dangerous batters, Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad confirms update on X

Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on the social media platform X, “Pat Cummins will miss a few matches while recovering from an injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain.”

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Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/etXJUkQJeG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2026

Ishan Kishan set for IPL captaincy debut

Ishan Kishan will captain the team in the IPL for the first time. This will be Ishan Kishan’s first time as a leader in the IPL. He has never captained in the Indian Premier League before. However, Ishan Kishan has considerable IPL experience. He has been playing in the IPL since 2016 and has scored 2998 runs in 119 matches.

Ishan Kishan’s captaincy stats

Speaking about Ishan Kishan’s captaincy stats, Ishan Kishan has captained 29 matches and won 24 of them and lost 5. He recently provided his services as captain for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and helped them to win the game. Not only this, he also won as leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26. Kishan scored 517 runs in 10 matches.

Ishan Kishan’s batting record as captain

Let’s discuss his batting performance as a captain. He played 20 matches as a skipper and scored 1078 runs at an average of 43.12. However, during this period, he also smashed four mesmerizing centuries in the T20 format.

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