Good news for Team India after T20 World Cup 2026 win, four Indian stars named in Team of the tournament, they are...

Good news for Team India after T20 World Cup 2026 win, four Indian stars named in Team of the tournament, they are…

Good news for the Men in Blue as four Indian players from the title-winning side have been named in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament after delivering standout performances throughout campaign.

Good news for Team India after T20 World Cup 2026 win (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India scripted history after securing commanding 96-run win over New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they became the first team to win the T20 World Cup a record three times.

Four players from the champion Indian team have earned places in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament following their impressive performances throughout the tournament

Four Indian players named in Team of the tournament

Sanju Samson, who won the Player of the Tournament Sanju leads the Indian quartet after a remarkable campaign with the bat. The opener amassed a total of 321 runs in just five innings, despite not being part of India’s playing XI in the first half of the tournament. Samson made the most of his opportunities, delivering Player of the Match performances against the West Indies and England. He then finished the tournament in style by scoring 89 against New Zealand in the final, the highest individual score ever recorded in a Men’s T20 World Cup final.

Samson is joined by teammates Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah as India’s impressive victory on home soil is recognised.

Kishan, who was a last minute inclusion in the Indian squad, scored a total of 317 runs, the fourth most of any player, as his performances across the top of the order anchored India’s batting performances with an impressive strike rate of 193.29.

Kishan played a brilliant 77-run knock as an opener against Pakistan in the Group stage match, showcasing his attacking approach at the top of the order. Later in the tournament, he shifted to the number three position and continued to deliver crucial contributions against England and New Zealand, including an important 23-ball fifty in the final.

Hardik Pandya is the third Indian player to feature in the team, earning recognition for his all-round performances. The star all-rounder scored two half-centuries, including a quick 28 ball fifty against Namibia. He also made significant contributions with the ball, claiming a total of nine wickets during the tournament and delivering key breakthroughs when India needed them most.

Jasprit Bumrah is the fourth Indian cricketer to make the Team of the Tournament, following his outstanding performances with the ball. The pace spearhead, who was named Player of the Match in the final finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, as picked 14 wickets across eight matches. In the final, he delivered a match-winning spell of 4/15, while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.21 across the tournament.

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan also features at the top of the order

Pakistan’s star opener Sahibzada Farhan also features at the top of the order after finishing as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Farhan scored 383 runs at an impressive average of 76.60, laced with two impressive ton against Sri Lanka and Namibia.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram is another key inclusion in the side. Markram played a vital role in guiding the Proteas to the semi-finals, scoring 286 runs during the tournament, which featured three half-centuries.

Markram is joined by Lungi Ngidi, who delivered several impactful bowling performances and picked 12 wickets at an average of 15.58, including a four-wicket haul against Canada and three-wicket spells against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

England’s Will Jacks earns a place in the middle order after shining as an all-rounder during England’s run to the semi-finals. Jacks produced several match-winning contributions, including an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls and figures of 2/23 against New Zealand, performances that helped him collect four Player of the Match awards. His teammate Adil Rashid also makes the XI after an excellent campaign with the ball, picking 13 wickets at an average of 14.15.

USA’s Shadley van Schalkwyk has been named the 12th player

Veteran, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is also included for his all-round contribution. Holder picked up three wickets against Scotland and four against Nepal, while also playing important innings with the bat during the Super Eights stage.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani completes the playing XI after playing a crucial role in his team’s impressive group-stage campaign. He delivered a standout performance of 4/17 against Australia and finished the group stage with nine wickets.

Meanwhile, USA’s Shadley van Schalkwyk has been named the 12th player of the Team of the Tournament after an impressive bowling display that saw him claim 13 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 6.80.

The selection panel for the T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament included broadcasters Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos and Eoin Morgan, along side ICC representative Gaurav Saxena and sports journalist Rex Clementine.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament

Sahibzada Farhan, Sanju Sansom (wk), Ishan Kishan, Aiden Markram (c), Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Blessing Muzarabani

12th player: Shadley van Schalkwyk

