Good news for Team India ahead of Pakistan clash, Suryakumar Yadav gives BIG update on Abhishek Sharma’s availability

Suryakumar Yadav gives big update on Abhishek Sharma's availability for the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Colombo

Suryakumar Yadav opens up about Abhishek Sharma's availability

T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has put to rest speculation surrounding Abhishek Sharma’s availability for the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Group A T20 World Cup 2026 clash. He confirmed that Abhishek is fit and ready for the crucial encounter, which is scheduled for February 14 in Colombo on Sunday

“Abhishek is okay. If Pakistan want us to play Abhishek, then we can play him tomorrow,” Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference.

Abhsihek missed India’s match against Namibia

Abhishek had missed India’s second group-stage match against Namibia on February 12 due to a stomach issue. However, after a week of health concerns, he has now fully recovered and regained match fitness. The left-hander has resumed training, indicating he is ready for the high-stakes clash against Pakistan.

In Abhishek’s absence, Sanju Samson opened the innings for India. But with Abhishek set to return, Samson is likely to make way once again, especially after a string of underwhelming performances with the bat in recent outings.

“I really hope – we all know he is a good player, and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have, and I really hope he is recovering well and can play tomorrow,” Agha said at the pre-match presser.

Abhishek’s return boosts India squad ahead of Pakistan clash

Abhishek’s comeback comes as a major boost for Team India as he has cemented his place at the top of the order, consistently delivering the attacking starts India rely on. His confidence against Pakistan will also be high, having enjoyed a superb 2025 Asia Cup campaign where he was adjudged Player of the Tournament.

Both India and Pakistan have won their opening two matches of the T20 World Cup 2026, collecting four points each. Their strong starts have put them at the top of the Group A table, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter that could decide early bragging rights and the race for the top spot.

