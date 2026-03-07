Good news for Team India, ICC give BIG help to Suryakumar Yadav’s side ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final with…

Home

Team India will return to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday.

ICC have made big decision about pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup 2026 final. (Photo: PTI)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India will return to the now familiar venue of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as they aim to clinch their record third title in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday (March 8). The Indian team don’t have a happy record when it comes to title match at this venue as the all-conquering ODI team under Rohit Sharma were humbled by Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

In fact, Suryakumar Yadav’s side have only lost one match in the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and that defeat also came at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at the hands of South Africa in the Super 8 stages last month – by a massive 76-run margin.

Overall, in 10 T20I matches played at the 120,000 capacity venue, Indians have won 7 games and lost three. Even at the T20 World Cup 2026, Indians have 50 per cent record at the venue with one win – over Netherlands in the league stages – and one loss so far.

There is, however, some good news for the defending champions heading to the finale on Sunday. The T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on an almost fresh pitch with only game previous clash on this pitch.

The title clash will be held on the pitch which featured South Africa vs Canada league stage match in which the Proteas managed to post a massive score of 213 for 5 after batting first. According to various media reports, unlike pitch for India’s last game here against SA which was a black soil track, the ICC have arranged for a ‘mixed soil’ pitch for the final.

The pitch – which will be a mix of red and black soil – is expected to have true bounce and expected to assist the seamers like the one in Wankhede Stadium for the semifinal on Thursday, which India won by 7 runs and almost 500 runs were scored in 40 overs.

“It will be a sporting pitch where there won’t be any undue advantage,” the Indian Express newspaper quoted a source in Ahmedabad ahead of the final. “More of red soil on this track means there will be some bounce and batsmen will also have an advantage.”

Team India have had the upper hand against the Kiwis. Will the momentum continue in the big final? ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup FINAL | #INDvNZ | SUN, 8th MAR, 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/BSRYwuBG0O — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2026

New Zealand have played only one match in Ahmedabad, failing to defend 177-run target against South Africa and going down by seven wickets. India, on the other hand, have played a couple of games on this track so far.

A black soil is believed to be elastic in nature and retains moisture, causing the ball the skid through skid through which cause plenty of troubles for India especially against South African pacer bowlers in the last game. The red soil, on the other hand, provides more consistent pace and bounce like the one in Mumbai where India posted 253 for 7 in the last match.

India also have history against them as they have never beaten New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. In three matches, they have suffered three losses with the last one coming in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai by 8 wickets.

India will be hoping that they will be able to break the Ahmedabad as well as New Zealand jinx at the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday.

