Good news for Team India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and others after reaching Super 8, ICC have announced…

Big boost for West Indies, India, Pakistan, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Zimbabwe after sealing Super 8 spots in the T20 World Cup 2026.

All the eight teams that have qualified for the Super Eights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have automatically qualified for the next edition of the tournament which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

Pakistan’s victory over Namibia in their final Group A fixture on Wednesday sealed their spot in the Super 8 lineup. They progressed from Group A alongside India, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe qualified from Group B. The West Indies and England from Group C, and South Africa joined New Zealand from Group D in moving ahead in the 20-team competition

The eight teams are divided into two Group. Group (G1) features India, Zimbabwe, West Indies, and South Africa, Group (G2) includes England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Each side will face the other three teams in their Super Eights group. The top two finishers from each group will then move on to the semi-finals.

What are the qualification rule?

As co-hosts of the 2028 tournament, Australia and New Zealand secured automatic qualification. As per the qualification rules, all teams that have reached the Super Eight, along with New Zealand and Australia have now confirmed their spots for the 2028 edition.

The lineup of 12 automatic qualifiers will be finalised by adding the next three highest-ranked sides in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings as of March 9, the day following the scheduled final.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland are yet to qualify

Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland are yet to receive qualification, as there are no upcoming international matches that could impact their rankings before the cut-off date.

The remaining eight berths in the 20-team tournament will be decided through a regional qualification process, with slots allocated according to the competitive strength of each region.

