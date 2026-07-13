Good news for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after disappointing England T20I series, THIS star player offers to COACH him, name is…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dropped from 5th T20I match vs England after scoring only 42 runs in 3 matches with a top-score of 15.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dropped after 3 games against England. (Photo: IANS)

India vs England 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever debutant for Team India in men’s cricket at the age of just 15 years and 99 days just a couple of weeks back. But since then nothing much has gone right for Rajasthan Royals as he was dropped from the side for the fifth and final T20I match against England last week after scoring only 42 runs in 3 matches with a top-score of 15.

Sooryavanshi had broken the record of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had made his Test debut against Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 205 days in Karachi in 1989. A lot was expected from Bihar and RR opener after he became the youngest-ever batter to win Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he scored 776 runs in IPL 2026 season with a strike-rate of 237.3.

He also broke the record for most sixes by any batter in an IPL season, after smashing 72 maximums in IPL 2026. Just days after Team India’s 4-0 whitewash in T20I series vs England, Sooryavanshi has got offer from star India cricket Yuvraj Singh to coach him.

Yuvraj, who is only Indian cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in T20I cricket, has won the ODI World Cup as well as the T20 World Cup with Team India. Speaking to JioStar, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh expressed his desire to mentor Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the same way he did with Abhishek Sharma.

“I always call myself a Terminator. Now there is Terminator 4, Abhishek Sharma, who is four times better than me. And after him comes Terminator 6, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has evolved even more. I did my part in my time, Abhishek elevated it, and now Vaibhav is setting new standards. This is the third phase of the same journey.

“It is great to see the sport evolving. When I watch Sinner and Alcaraz, I see how tennis is changing. I see the same evolution in Abhishek and Vaibhav. I have spent a lot of time training Abhishek, and I would love to spend time with Vaibhav as well. He has a great career ahead of him. He is a serious player in the making, and I believe he will get there,” Yuvraj added.

Every champion starts with an idol. #VaibhavSooryavanshi and #AbhishekSharma open up about their admiration for #YuvrajSingh, sharing what it means to learn from one of India’s greatest match-winners! A special Wimbledon conversation that brings together an icon and two of… pic.twitter.com/eqDLGkkGVY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2026

Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh has been mentor of other Indian cricketers like Prabhsimran Singh from Punjab. According to various reports, Yuvraj is in line to become the new batting coach of Delhi Capitals team from the IPL 2027 season.

Speaking to JioStar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared his experience of meeting Yuvraj Singh. “Yuvi Paaji is my idol too. Meeting him for the first time was a special moment. I got to spend time with him and he shared a lot of insights about the game. He spoke about the mental side of the game, how to handle pressure, and the importance of believing in yourself. It feels great to have so much to learn from someone like him. I am sure it will help me a lot in my career going forward,” Sooryavanshi said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma shared his experience of watching the Wimbledon 2026 final with Yuvraj Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“I can feel what Vaibhav is feeling right now because Yuvi Paaji is my idol as well. I remember when I first met him, it was kind of the same feeling that he’s feeling right now. So obviously, watching my first Wimbledon, and that too the finals, with Yuvi Paaji and Vaibhav, it’s a special day for me,” Abhishek Sharma said.